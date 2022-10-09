All top 8 results from Big House 10: Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, Melee, and Splatoon 3

All the winners from one of the biggest Super Smash Bros. tournaments of the year.

The Big House is one of the year’s most anticipated Super Smash Bros. tournaments. The longtime supermajor began in 2011 as a tournament for Melee and has since expanded to include more Super Smash Bros. games and tournaments for other games.

This year, the major lineup includes tournaments for Ultimate, Melee, and Splatoon 3. Featuring a time period in both Ultimate and Melee where the old guard of talent is being pushed to its limit by a new generation of players, and the burgeoning Splatoon 3 competitive scene following the game’s release in September, Big House 10 promises to bring intense competition and classic moments.

With so many tournaments to keep track of over the weekend, here’s a guide to all major tournaments and their top eights. Results will continue to be updated this weekend as tournaments progress.

The Big House 10: All top 8 results

Splatoon 3 top 8

Team First Starbust Second BIG ! Third Sayonara Fourth SCAM Fifth/Sixth Ya Mum Fifth/Sixth Don’t Sub to Shinexx Seventh/Eighth Water-Breather Quartet Seventh/Eight Scraggy Squad

In a dominant run through top eight which saw them lose only one game, the team of Bagel, Biscuit, Bran, and Ice solidified their claim as the best Splatoon 3 in the world. Starbust went virtually unmatched at The Big House 10, and the final against BIG ! felt more like a formality than anything else.

