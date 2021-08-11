All PUBG Mobile redeem codes (August 2021)

It’s not that hard to build a decent cosmetics inventory in PUBG Mobile. If you’re looking for the easiest way to do that, however, you may need to spend some of your hard-earned cash in exchange for Unknown Cash, PUBG Mobile’s in-game currency.

Considering the game is free-to-play, most players will want to keep that way. Purchasing Unknown Cash isn’t the only way to unlock cosmetics, though. There’s another in-game currency named Battle Points and you’ll be able to unlock crates and cosmetics with those as well. You can accumulate Battle Points as you play more PUBG Mobile.

There are also occasional freebies you’ll be able to claim during seasonal events or other occasions. These can appear in forms of challenges inside the game that you can complete or as redeemable codes that you can submit to unlock items.

These codes are generally published whenever PUBG Mobile organizes a collaboration or during limited-time events. These codes won’t be available for long, meaning you should use them as they become available so you don’t miss out on them.

Here are all the PUBG Mobile redeem codes.

Active PUBG Mobile redeem codes

BNBEZBZECU – Unlock the Dawn Walkers Set for one day

Expired PUBG Mobile redeem codes