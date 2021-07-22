All Post-Game Medal Meanings in Pokémon Unite

What exactly do the Medals tell us?

Pokémon Unite is scattered with so much stuff, it is hard to keep track of what everything means–especially when the game doesn’t exactly tell you what everything is.

One of these confusing, yet easily given items, are the post-game medals. A series of trinkets that tell the player if they have done well in a certain area. But what exactly are they rewarding?

Sadly, the game is pretty terrible in actually telling you what these medals mean, and there is no way to keep track of how many you have achieved during your entire playtime. While there aren’t official explanations on what they all mean, this is what we believe they mean based on careful observation.

Most Assists on the Team

Most Points Scored

Most Damage Dealt

Most Healing Done

Most Damage Taken

???

???

This list will be updated when more information is available.