All Pokémon Go referral code rewards

Pokémon Go’s referral program is live worldwide, letting players invite friends to download the app and get rewards when they successfully do so.
The referral feature applies to players who are joining the world of Pokémon Go for the first time or returning from an extended break. Referral codes will be applicable to all new players who have not played Pokémon Go before and any player that has been inactive for 90 days or more.
Niantic previously confirmed rewards for referrals will include Pokémon encounters, Rare Candy, Incubators, and other helpful items, but now, we have more details since the feature is widely available.
Only new players or players who have not been active within 90 days are eligible to be referred and referral codes can be redeemed for up to 72 hours after creating or logging into your account for the first time in more than 90 days by tapping on Invite on your Friend List.
If you want to see what rewards you can get for referring your friends to the game or accepting a referral invite, here are all of the tasks and rewards. However, if your Friend List is full, you and your referral will not be able to claim milestone rewards and, in order to be eligible for referral bonuses, your friend must redeem your referral code within 72 hours of creating or logging into their account.
Rewards for Referrer
- Defeat three Team Go Rocket Grunts
- Charizard Encounter
- Complete 25 Field Research Tasks
- Three Incense
- Purify 20 Shadow Pokémon
- 30 Rare Candy
- Defeat a Team Go Rocket Leader
- 50 Charizard Mega Energy
- Reach Great Buddy with a Pokémon
- Gible Encounter
- Win 20 Raids
- Five Super Incubators
- Visit PokéStops 30 days in a row
- TBD Encoutner
- Trade Pokémon five times
- 10 exclusive Pidgey Stickers
- Catch 50 Pokémon
- Darumaka Encounter
- Win three Raids
- One Premium Battle Pass
- Make two new friends
- 10 exclusive Pikachu Pal Stickers
- Hatch three Eggs
- Galarian Farfetch’d Encounter
- Evolve 100 Pokémon
- Two Super Incubators
- Hatch 20 Eggs
- Deino Encounter
- Win a Raid
- Bagon Encounter
Rewards for new and returning players
- Defeat three Team Go Rocket Grunts
- Charizard Encounter
- Complete 25 Field Research Tasks
- Three Premium Battle Passes
- Purify 20 Shadow Pokémon
- Five Premium Battle Passes
- Defeat a Team Go Rocket Leader
- 50 Charizard Mega Energy
- Reach Great Buddy with a Pokémon
- Five Rare Candy
- Win 20 Raids
- Three Super Incubators
- Visit PokéStops 30 days in a row
- TBD Encoutner
- Trade Pokémon five times
- 10 exclusive Pidgey Stickers
- Catch 50 Pokémon
- One Super Incubators
- Win three Raids
- Lapras Encounter
- Make two new friends
- 10 exclusive Pikachu Pal Stickers
- Hatch three Eggs
- One Rare Candy
- Evolve 100 Pokémon
- Snorlax Encounter
- Hatch 20 Eggs
- Chansey Encounter
- Win a Raid
- One Premium Battle Pass
New players will also receive special bonuses like 100 Poké Balls when they first enter the referral codes.