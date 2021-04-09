All Pokémon Go referral code rewards

Pokémon Go’s referral program is live worldwide, letting players invite friends to download the app and get rewards when they successfully do so.

The referral feature applies to players who are joining the world of Pokémon Go for the first time or returning from an extended break. Referral codes will be applicable to all new players who have not played Pokémon Go before and any player that has been inactive for 90 days or more.

Niantic previously confirmed rewards for referrals will include Pokémon encounters, Rare Candy, Incubators, and other helpful items, but now, we have more details since the feature is widely available.

Only new players or players who have not been active within 90 days are eligible to be referred and referral codes can be redeemed for up to 72 hours after creating or logging into your account for the first time in more than 90 days by tapping on Invite on your Friend List.

If you want to see what rewards you can get for referring your friends to the game or accepting a referral invite, here are all of the tasks and rewards. However, if your Friend List is full, you and your referral will not be able to claim milestone rewards and, in order to be eligible for referral bonuses, your friend must redeem your referral code within 72 hours of creating or logging into their account.

Rewards for Referrer

Defeat three Team Go Rocket Grunts Charizard Encounter

Complete 25 Field Research Tasks Three Incense

Purify 20 Shadow Pokémon 30 Rare Candy

Defeat a Team Go Rocket Leader 50 Charizard Mega Energy

Reach Great Buddy with a Pokémon Gible Encounter

Win 20 Raids Five Super Incubators

Visit PokéStops 30 days in a row TBD Encoutner

Trade Pokémon five times 10 exclusive Pidgey Stickers

Catch 50 Pokémon Darumaka Encounter

Win three Raids One Premium Battle Pass

Make two new friends 10 exclusive Pikachu Pal Stickers

Hatch three Eggs Galarian Farfetch’d Encounter

Evolve 100 Pokémon Two Super Incubators

Hatch 20 Eggs Deino Encounter

Win a Raid Bagon Encounter



Rewards for new and returning players

Defeat three Team Go Rocket Grunts Charizard Encounter

Complete 25 Field Research Tasks Three Premium Battle Passes

Purify 20 Shadow Pokémon Five Premium Battle Passes

Defeat a Team Go Rocket Leader 50 Charizard Mega Energy

Reach Great Buddy with a Pokémon Five Rare Candy

Win 20 Raids Three Super Incubators

Visit PokéStops 30 days in a row TBD Encoutner

Trade Pokémon five times 10 exclusive Pidgey Stickers

Catch 50 Pokémon One Super Incubators

Win three Raids Lapras Encounter

Make two new friends 10 exclusive Pikachu Pal Stickers

Hatch three Eggs One Rare Candy

Evolve 100 Pokémon Snorlax Encounter

Hatch 20 Eggs Chansey Encounter

Win a Raid One Premium Battle Pass



New players will also receive special bonuses like 100 Poké Balls when they first enter the referral codes.