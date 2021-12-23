All Pokémon Go Holiday Event 2021 Catch and Friendship Challenge tasks and rewards

As Holiday Event 2021: Part Two begins to light up the overworld of Pokémon Go, players will find more festive content being added to the game as Niantic brings the game’s year to an end.
During this portion of the event, players will still be able to encounter Holiday Delibird, Holiday Stantler, Holiday Spheal, Holiday Cubchoo, Holiday Glaceon, and Pikachu in a holiday hat, but several new additions have been added to the list of spawns. For example, Bergmite and its evolution Avalugg are making their Pokémon Go debut alongside the Shiny forms of Galarian Darumaka and Darmanitan.
And while part two is running from Dec. 23 to 31, players can complete various event-exclusive research and challenges to earn additional rewards and encounters. Specifically for the challenges, there will be one for catching Pokémon and another centered around sending and opening Gifts to tie into the spirit of Christmas.
Completing these challenges will net players two opportunities to encounter and capture Galarian Mr. Mime, along with several other bonuses. So if you plan on tackling the festive tasks, here is what you can expect to encounter.
Holiday Challenges
Holiday Event 2021: Catch Challenge
- Catch 10 Pokémon
- 10 Poké Balls
- Catch 25 Pokémon
- 25 Poké Balls
- Catch 10 Ice-type Pokémon
- 10 Great Balls
- Catch 40 Ice-type Pokémon
- 25 Great Balls
- Catch nine different species of Ice-type Pokémon
- 25 Ultra Balls
Total Rewards: Galarian Mr. Mime encounter
Holiday Event 2021: Friendship Challenge
- Send five Gifts to friends
- Holiday Pikachu encounter
- Trade three Pokémon with a friend
- Vanillite encounter
- Send 25 Gifts to friends
- Holiday Delibird encounter
- Send a Gift three days in a row
- TBD Pokémon encounter
- Make a new friend
- Three Silver Pinap Berries
Total Rewards: Galarian Mr. Mime encounter