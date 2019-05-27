All of the Overwatch League roster moves heading into stage 3

This article is brought to you by StatBanana, the best Overwatch strategy tool.

It didn’t take long for organizations in the Overwatch League to begin revamping their rosters once the final week of stage two ended.

There’s been a slight lull in the roster signing action, but with stage three kicking off in just over a week, we’ll likely see more player signings in the days leading up to the stage’s first match on June 6.

Here’s a full list of all the roster changes that have happened since stage two.

May 7

Dallas Fuel signs tank player Ashley “Trill” Powell from its Overwatch Contenders team, Team Envy.

May 10

Los Angeles Valiant trades main tank Koo “Fate” Pan-seung to Florida Mayhem in exchange for off-tank Caleb “McGravy” McGarvey, main tank Russell “FCTFCTN” Campbell, and DPS Johannes “Shax” Nielsen.

May 13

Florida Mayhem signs support player Lee “Byrem” Seong-ju from the Overwatch Contenders after NRG Esports disbands its Contenders team.

May 21

Toronto Defiant promotes tank duo Daniel “Gods” Graeser and Normunds “sharyk” Faterins from its academy team, Montreal Rebellion, to the main roster.

This article will be updated as additional roster changes are announced.