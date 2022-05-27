All Legendary weapons in Call of Duty: Mobile

A collection of the best weapons in the game.

Having an arsenal of fun-to-use and interesting weapons was always one of the major selling points of the Call of Duty series. Once the series expanded onto the mobile platform, the addition of various skins and alternate variations of weapon types made for a new, popular concept in the franchise.

There are a total of 78 Legendary weapons in this game. From SMGs to LMGs to even assault rifles, CoD Mobile presents a variety of Legendary weapons and skins to keep any collector occupied. Along with having a unique look, each Legendary weapon also has a variety of on-kill and kill broadcasting effects, making it a different experience with each one.

We will be listing all of these weapons in alphabetical order, along with how players can acquire them. Since they are all Legendary, most of them can be acquired via various draws, making them chance-based drops depending on the players’ luck. Microtransactions can improve this drop chance.



.50 GS – Calamity

Screengrab via Activision

A heavier version of the .50GS. This weapon can be acquired via the Dark Side Draw.

AGR 556 – Durandal

Screengrab via Activision

This variant of the AGR has a dangerous-looking purple tone to it. This weapon can be acquired via the Dark Omens Draw.

AGR 556 – Ripper

Screengrab via Activision

This variant adds a burning bayonet blade to the AGR 556. This weapon can be acquired via the Gravekiller Draw.

AK-47 – Kuromaku

Screengrab via Activision

Reminiscent of the Japanese Sakura blossom festival, this weapon can be acquired via the Blade and Blossom Draw.

AK-47 – Pumpkin Head

Screengrab via Activision

A Halloween-themed version of the AK-47. This weapon can be acquired via the Halloween Draw.

AK-47 – Wrath Black & Gold

Screengrab via Activision

A royal camo version of the AK-47 draped in black and gold. This weapon can be acquired via the Mystic Terror Bundle.

AK117 – Aesir

Screengrab via Activision

An AK117 variant that would please the Norse pantheon. This weapon can be acquired via the ODINSONG Draw.

AK117 – Holidays

Screengrab via Activision

The Christmas version of the AK117. This weapon can be acquired via the Holiday Crate as well as the Holiday Draw Redux.

AK117 – Meltdown

Screengrab via Activision

A blazing furnace variation of the AK117. This weapon can be acquired via the Molten Fusion Draw.

Arctic.50 – Foxfire

Screengrab via Activision

Named after the Japanese God of foxes and fertility, this weapon can be acquired via the aptly named Inari Okami Draw.

ASM10 – Abyssal Agent

Screengrab via Activision

A demonic-looking variant of the general ASM10. This weapon can be acquired via the Hydroshock Draw.

ASM10 – Bunker Buster

Screengrab via Activision

A molten variation of the ASM10. This weapon can be acquired via the Hells on Shells Draw.

BK57 – Flash Freeze

Screengrab via Activision

An icy variant of the normal BK57. This weapon can be acquired via the Boreal Barrage Draw.

BK57 – Space Race

Screengrab via Activision

Adding a fun, outer space concept to the BK57, this weapon can be acquired via the Countdown Draw.

Chopper – Chain Reaction

Screengrab via Activision

A less gruesome variation of the Chopper. This weapon can be acquired via the Chain Reaction Draw.

Chopper – Rules of the Game

Screengrab via Activision

A more gruesome variation of the Chopper. This weapon can be acquired via the Game Order Draw

Cordite – Zero-G

Screengrab via Activision

A futuristic-looking variant of the Cordite. This weapon can be acquired via the Void Lucky Draw.

CR-56 AMAX – Red Death

Screengrab via Activision

A bloody crimson variation of the regular CR-56. This weapon can be acquired via the Crimson Dame.

Crossbow – Kinetic Electricity

Screengrab via Activision

An electric blue variant of the Crossbow. This weapon can be acquired via the Techno-Aim Draw.

D13 Sector – Stream Shredder

Screengrab via Activision

A molten version of the classic D13. This weapon can be acquired via the Infernal Circle Draw.

DL Q33 – Advanced Artillery

Screengrab via Activision

A futuristic-looking version of the DL Q33. This weapon can be acquired via the Arm to the Teeth Draw.

DL Q33 – Holidays

Screengrab via Activision

The cheerful Christmas variation of the DL Q33 sniper rifle. This weapon can be acquired via the Holiday Crate as well as the Holiday Draw Redux.

DL Q33 – Zealot

Screengrab via Activision

Another sinister spin on a weapon, this time with the DL Q33 sniper rifle. This weapon can be acquired via the Dark Ritual Draw.

DR-H – Purebred

Screengrab via Activision

With Cerberus-like hound designs, this weapon can be acquired via the Rottweiler Draw.

DR-H – Wicked Claw

Screengrab via Activision

A sinister twist to the DR-H. This weapon can be acquired via the Primeval Draw.

Echo – Natural Causes

Screengrab via Activision

Coming in with a deathly pestilent vibe, this weapon can be acquired via the Natural Causes Draw.

Fennec – Venom Coil

Screengrab via Activision

A venomous-looking variant of the Fennec with a glowing purple hue. This weapon can be acquired via the Altered DNA Draw.

FR.556 – Superhighway

Screengrab via Activision

Another futuristic concept, this time for the FR.556. This weapon can be acquired via the System Overload Draw.

GKS – Tactical Unicorn

Screengrab via Activision

A brilliant rainbow unicorn variant of the GKS. This weapon can be acquired via the Rest in Rainbow Bundle.

GKS – Wanderer

Screengrab via Activision

This futuristic-looking variation of the GKS can be acquired via the Urbanite Draw.

Hades – Void Sender

Screengrab via Activision

This Hades variant looks more dangerous and hellish than ever. This weapon can be acquired via the Royal Renegade Draw.

HBRa3 – Swarm

Screengrab via Activision

The HBRa3’s concept with a beehive makes this weapon look striking. This weapon can be acquired via the Honey Badger Draw.

HG 40 – Ghoul Bound

Screengrab via Activision

A spooky variant of the HG40 with a ghostly green hue. This weapon can be acquired via the Vengeful Hunter Draw.

HG 40 – Gold Standard

Screengrab via Activision

A golden variation of the HG40 with a regal tone. This weapon can be acquired via the Manifest Destiny Draw.

HVK-30 – Maximum Security

Screengrab via Activision

A high-tech variation of the HVK-30. This weapon can be acquired via the Prison Break Draw.

ICR-1 – Forced Laughter

Screengrab via Activision

A maniacal Joker-esque twist on the generic ICR-1. This weapon can be acquired via the Social Disruptor Draw.

ICR-1 – Innovator

Screengrab via Activision

A more technical-looking version of the generic ICR-1. This weapon can be acquired via the Synaptic Crash Draw.

Kilo Bolt-Action – Rail Gun

Screengrab via Activision

A modern-looking variant of the classic Kilo Bolt-Action rifle. This weapon can be acquired via the Cybernetic Stalker Draw.

KN-44 – Color Spectrum

Screengrab via Activision

A rainbow variation of the KN-44. This weapon can be acquired via the Color Spectrum Draw.

KN-44 – Dance of Death

Screengrab via Activision

A more sinister-looking version of the KN-44. This weapon can be acquired via the Medieval Malpractice Draw.

LK24 – Idol Star

Screengrab via Activision

A flashy pop pink variant of the LK24. This weapon can be acquired via the Deadly Cute Draw.

LK24 – Justicar

Screengrab via Activision

With a beautiful star-spangled theme to it, this weapon can be acquired via the Sprangled Draw.

Locus – Neptune

Screengrab via Activision

A futuristic-looking variation of the Locus sniper rifle. This weapon can be acquired via the Rising Tides Draw.

Man-O-War – Death Scythe

Screengrab via Activision

Imbued with more aspects of death, complete with a reaper’s scythe at the end of it, this weapon can be acquired via the Eternal Rest Draw.

Man-O-War – Dream Crystal

Screengrab via Activision

A cool blue crystal variant of the Man-O-War. This weapon can be acquired via the Dream Crystal Weapon Crate Draw.

M4 – Court Jester

Screengrab via Activision

A molten variant of the classic M4. This weapon can be acquired via the Wicked Trickster Draw.

M4LMG – Salamander

Screengrab via Activision

One of the better-looking M4LMG variants, this weapon can be acquired via the Ashura Draw.

MK2 – Helix Grade

Screengrab via Activision

The MK2 looks a lot more explosive in this version. This weapon can be acquired via the Drillhead Draw.

MSMC – Space Station

Screengrab via Activision

A futuristic variation of the MSMC. This weapon can be acquired via the Fusion Core Bundle.

MX9 – Heartless

Screengrab via Activision

A hellish variant of the MX9. This weapon can be acquired via the Wetlands Warrior Draw.

NA-45 – Lycanthrope

Screengrab via Activision

A sinister-looking variant with a glowing red hue. This weapon can be acquired via the Thorned Rose Draw.

Outlaw – High Noon

Screengrab via Activision

Being the golden sheriff of the wild west, this weapon can be acquired via the Frontier Justice Draw.

Peacekeeper MK2 – Crustpunker

Screengrab via Activision

A Peacekeeper variant with a sinister aura. This weapon can be acquired via the Live, Laugh, Boom Draw.

PDW-57 – Toxic Waste

Screengrab via Activision

A poisonous variant of the PDW-57. This weapon can be acquired via the Noxious Draw.

Pharo – Dream Crystal

Screengrab via Activision

A cool blue crystal variant of the Pharo. This weapon can be acquired via the Dream Crystal Weapon Crate Draw.

PKM – Red Nose Revenge

Screengrab via Activision

A Christmas-themed variant of the PKM. This weapon can be acquired via the Crueltide Draw.

PP19 Bizon – Invocation

Screengrab via Activision

A demonic-looking version of the PP19. This weapon can be acquired via The Order Draw.

QXR – Secret Santa

Screengrab via Activision

A fun Christmas variant of the QXR. This weapon can be acquired via the Fireside Draw.

QQ9 – Melting Point

Screengrab via Activision

A variant of the QQ9 that looks like it was fished out of a volcano. This weapon can be acquired via the Melting Point Draw.

QQ9 – Moonlight

Screengrab via Activision

A beautiful silver lunar variant of the QQ9. This weapon can be acquired via the Veiled Moon Draw.

QQ9 – Sigrún

Screengrab via Activision

Named after one of the nine Valkyries of Odin, this weapon can be acquired via the Fallen Valkyrie Draw.

R9-0 – Hopper

Screengrab via Activision

An Oktoberfest-themed variant of the R9-0, complete with a beer mug. This weapon can be acquired via the OKTOBERFEST Draw.

Razorback – Boreal Aegis

Screengrab via Activision

An icy variant of the classic Razorback. This weapon can be acquired via the Northern Lights Draw.

Razorback – Necessary Diplomacy

Screengrab via Activision

A bulkier variant of the Razorback. This weapon can be acquired via the DETENTE Draw.

Renetti – Metal Phantom

Screengrab via Activision

A deadlier version of the humble Renetti. This weapon can be acquired via the Forged Steel Draw.

RPD – Practical Joker

Screengrab via Activision

Another Joker-esque sinister weapon draped in a shade of electric blue. This weapon can be acquired via the Sweet Joke Draw.

RUS-79U – Dustkicker

Screengrab via Activision

A scrappier version of the RUS-79U. This weapon can be acquired via the Dust to Dust Draw.

RUS-79U – ZX 7000

Screengrab via Activision

A more refined, yet technical version of the RUS-79U. This weapon can be acquired via the Lights Out Draw.

S36 – Phobos

Screengrab via Activision

The hot pink variation of the S36, released for Valentine’s Day. This weapon can be acquired via the Valentine Draw.

Shorty – Last Resort

Screengrab via Activision

A more dangerous-looking flaming variation of the Shorty. This weapon can be acquired via the Omnipotent Draw.

SKS – Particle Splitter

Screengrab via Activision

This variation adds a purple hue with a sinister feel to the default version. This weapon can be acquired via the Pestilence Draw.

SP-R 208 – Counter Spy

Screengrab via Activision

A molten variant of the SP-R. This weapon can be acquired via the Doppelganger Draw.

SVD – Toxicant

Screengrab via Activision

Another venomous variant of a normal weapon, the SVD. This weapon can be acquired via the Shadow Stung Draw.

Swordfish – Calaca

Screengrab via Activision

The Swordfish weapon looks more fossilized in this variant. This weapon can be acquired via the Remembrance Draw.

Thumper – Surprise Party

Screengrab via Activision

The Thumper weapon with a flamethrower variant. This weapon can be acquired via the Unhinged Joker Draw.

Type 25 – Bloody Vengeance

Screengrab via Activision

A more lethal-looking variation of the Type 25. This weapon can be acquired via the Huntress Draw.

Type 25 – Magnetic Engine

Screengrab via Activision

A steampunk variant of the Type 25. This weapon can be acquired via the Safety First Draw.

UL736 – Depth Charge

Screengrab via Activision

Finally, with an underwater nautical theme to the UL736, this weapon can be acquired via the Dive!Dive! Draw.