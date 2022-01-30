Affordable wireless sound: SteelSeries Arctis 7+ headset review

Wires are so last century. And with most people owning several different devices, no one wants to be using different headsets or earbuds for each piece of tech.

SteelSeries’ Arctis 7+ headset solves both of these modern day non-issues with its quality audio, sturdy design, and 2.4 GHz wireless support. It’s an affordable, easy-to-use option for those among us who use several different devices throughout the day.

Multi-device functionality

One of the Arctis 7+’s big draws is its ability to work with multiple systems, thanks to the USB-C dongle. This headset can be used with PC, Mac, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Switch, Android, and even the Oculus Quest 2.

Switching between devices is pretty easy, too. The headset comes with a dongle that can be plugged in and out with relative ease, although the wire is probably longer than it needs to be. Disappointingly, the headset offers no bluetooth support, so USB-C is the main way to go.

With the 7+’s touted 30-hour battery life, you won’t have to be constantly plugging it in to keep the gaming or jamming going. That’s especially nice for a work day that transitions into a jog on the treadmill and ends with a long gaming session before bed.

Fun and functional

Photo by Scott Duwe Photo by Scott Duwe

All of the headset’s functions are conveniently placed on-ear, including volume controls, a wheel for ChatMix control, a mic mute button, and the power button.

Fit-wise, the Arctis 7+ offers a steel headband that features an adjustable ski goggle-like strap. I found it to be a tight fit, but I do have something of a large head. Fellow big-heads may find themselves looking for something a bit more adjustable, as even at its largest length, the goggle strap squeezed the top of my head a bit too much for my comfort.

Loud and clear

SteelSeries’ 40mm neodymium drivers offer high-fidelity sound, providing enough clarity to identify enemy distances or individual sounds like footsteps and gunfire. The ear pads cancel some noise, but not all, so it’s handy in some louder environments, too.

PC users get an especially strong sound experience when paired with SteelSeries’ Sonar audio software, which enables 7.1 surround sound and the ChatMix feature. The sound quality faces steep drop-off when used with other devices, but the PC is the 7+’s main platform.

Photo via SteelSeries

You can also easily stay in the game with team comms with the retractable microphone, or tuck it away when you want to just focus on grinding. The mic offers live monitoring, though, so you can slightly hear yourself in the headset when talking or breathing and it can get annoying at times.

In the end, players of games where sound is paramount like Call of Duty, Apex Legends, Battlefield, VALORANT, and other competitive shooters will find a ton of value in this headset and its 98db sensitivity.

Speaking of value, SteelSeries’ high-end headsets like the Arctis Pro run upwards of $350, but the Arctis 7+ is far more affordable at just $169. For a multi-purpose headset with this degree of sound quality, it’s a pretty decent steal.

Is the Steelseries Arctis 7+ for you?

While there are more expensive and better-performing headsets on the market, the SteelSeries Arctis 7+ shines thanks to its multi-device versatility and solid sound quality, especially for a wireless pair of earphones.

It’s a strong candidate for purchase for those who are looking for solid wireless performance without having to break the bank. The headset is durable, comfortable for most normal-sized heads, and performs basic tasks quite well.

Photo via SteelSeries

Pros

Switch between multiple devices with relative ease

Very solid sound quality for the price ($169.99)

30+ hours of battery life

2.4 GHz lossless wireless audio

Solid, sturdy design: retractable mic, comfortable earpads

Slight noise cancellation

Cons