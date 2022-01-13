Activision to launch CoD: Mobile Creator Club for content creators

Activision is aiming to connect with the Call of Duty: Mobile community better and provide more incentives to content creators. With this, the developer has launched the Creator Club, an inclusive program that assists creators and offers several perks.

The Creator Club is being launched in beta only in the U.S. and Mexico. Activision has said that it wants to make it available globally by the end of 2022. Members of this club will get access to in-game currency, season sneak peeks, workshops, and even communicate directly with CoD: Mobile developers.

There are three levels in the creator club: elite, master, and legendary. The bottom level (elite) includes new channels that interact with the community regularly, while the master level is for active channels with a lot of growth potential. The top level, legendary, includes well-established content creators with huge communities.

The application for the creator club will be open to people in the U.S. and Mexico by the end of January on the official website. All creators must be at least 18 years old to apply.

Activision has said that it prioritizes CoD: Mobile content when processing applications, but creators don’t have to be exclusive to the mobile game to be accepted into the club. As accepted creators grow their channels, they will be upgraded to the next level of the club.