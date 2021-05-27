A crossover between Fall Guys and Super Bomberman R Online will start today

Mediatonic and Konami, the video game studios in charge of Fall Guys and Super Bomberman R Online, respectively, are joining forces for a special crossover, they announced today.

It will be a two-way deal and it’s already started in Super Bomberman R Online. As of today, all the Super Bomberman R Online players can claim an exclusive “Bean Bomber” character for free. The character is available on all platforms for an undetermined time. The game is a spinoff of the original Super Bomberman R, which launched on the Nintendo Switch in March 2017.

💣 BOMBERMAN -> FALL GUYS💣



💥 4TH JUNE 💥



💣 FALL GUY -> SUPER BOMBERMAN R ONLINE 💣



💥 OUT TODAY 💥 pic.twitter.com/4ICSuEYnxf — Fall Guys 🤖 Season 4.5 🤖 (@FallGuysGame) May 27, 2021

A Bomberman costume will arrive in Fall Guys on June 4. Players who want to use it will have to pay a price of 10 Crowns, which you can earn by winning games or completing season objectives.

Mediatonic has successfully partnered Fall Guys with other games, such as Among Us and Cuphead, in 2021 before this new crossover with Super Bomberman R Online. The video game studio was bought by Epic Games, the developer of Fortnite, in March and will launch the game for Xbox and Nintendo Switch, which was expected for this summer but got delayed.

While fans will have to wait a little longer to play on those platforms, they’ll be rewarded in the end since Fall Guys will finally implement a crossplay feature, which is something the community has been asking for since the jelly bean themed battle royale title was launched in August 2020.