Mediatonic to delay Fall Guys’ release on Xbox and Switch, but will add crossplay

Console players will have to wait a little longer but will be rewarded in the end.

Fans of the popular jelly bean battle royale title will have to wait a little longer to play Fall Guys on Xbox and the Nintendo Switch, Mediatonic announced today.

Fall Guys, which is available on PC and PlayStation, was scheduled to head to Xbox and Switch this summer. But the team revealed in a post today that the previously announced release schedule “is too soon.”

We've done a blog post with news around Xbox and Switch releases… and CROSSPLAY 👀



🙏 pls read the blog for context 🙏



If you reply to this tweet without reading the blog, I will personally 1v1 you on slimb climb, and I will win 💅https://t.co/hqiNNuNxM4 — Fall Guys 🤖 Season 4 🤖 (@FallGuysGame) April 30, 2021

The team cited the need for more time to add “a bunch of new additions and features” to the popular multiplayer title. One of those now confirmed features is crossplay, which will allow players of current and future platforms to all play together.

Mediatonic is also working on new seasonal content releases, as well as new Shows, Rounds, and costumes, while working on the Switch and Xbox versions. Fall Guys is in the middle of its fourth season and the developer said that the season 4.5 update is “rapidly approaching.”

The company was acquired by Epic Games two months ago, in early March, following Fall Guys’ meteoric rise to the top of Steam and Twitch after its February 2020 release. While the game isn’t as popular as it was during its initial months, it’s cultivated a dedicated player and streamer base.

No official date or window for the release of the game’s Xbox and Switch versions has been provided yet.