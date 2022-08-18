5 Seconds of Summer star Michael Clifford joins the Dream SMP Minecraft server

The Dream SMP roleplay-centric Minecraft server has had its fair share of guest stars, from massive streamers like Pokimane to popular musicians like Lil Nas X. Now, a member of the hit band 5 Seconds of Summer has also joined the Minecraft server.

5 Seconds of Summer, also known as 5SOS, are one of the biggest bands in the world. The group catapulted forward in fame after joining One Direction on tour and have since continuously made their way through the world of music with massive success and hit after hit.

Screengrab via 5SOS on YouTube

The band consists of members Luke Hemmings, Calum Hood, Ashton Irwin, and Michael Clifford. On Jan. 22, Twitch streamer Hannah Rose, who mostly makes Minecraft content, is a Dream SMP Minecraft server member, and a fan of the band, shared a tweet asking for 5 Seconds of Summer to join the Dream SMP.

Fellow Dream SMP member and Minecraft creator Jack Manifold tagged Clifford under the tweet and asked if he would be willing to do it. The musician replied that he would on Jan. 24, but nothing happened for a while afterward.

yes im very good at minecraft i will play — michael clifford (@Michael5SOS) January 24, 2022

Manifold then continued to reach out, but due to the duo’s complex schedules, the collaboration kept not actually happening. Now, schedules have aligned and Clifford has officially joined the Dream SMP server as a special guest.

Can you imagine if I finally played Minecraft with Michael Clifford from 5sos on stream after planning for over a year?



I will help you imagine it by simply doing that live on my twitch tonight! BE THERE!! — Jack Manifold (@JackManifoldTwo) August 17, 2022

While other musicians added onto the server were added in just as guests and simply given tours around the place, Manifold integrated Clifford into his character’s lore and thus gave him somewhat of a backstory. The Minecraft star’s canonical character was feeling completely isolated and alone after destroying TommyInnit’s canonical character’s hotel when he decided to visit the spawn region of the server as he reflected on the place where everyone and everything began.

Once there, he wondered how it could bring about new life and wished for a new friend as he thought of 5 Seconds of Summer, who are, according to Manifold, canonically his character’s favorite band. The Minecraft star then said his character could hear the band’s music in his mind, but jokingly played a song by Imagine Dragons instead.

Clifford then logged onto the server with the name “notjackmanifold.” The duo then began wandering the server as Manifold walked the musician through the steps of playing Minecraft and explained some of the important areas and events of the server. Hannah Rose, Eryn, and awesamdude joined them for parts of the stream.

Screengrab via michaelclifford on Twitch

Related: Dream teases ‘world-altering event’ to revive Dream SMP Minecraft server

Manifold also played some music for the 5 Seconds of Summer star by other Dream SMP members during their travels. The music he played included Dream’s songs, “Blitz” by Technoblade, songs by Wilbur Soot’s band Lovejoy, and BadBoyHalo’s song “Muffin” with Captain Puffy and Skeppy.

As a special guest on the server, Clifford is always welcome to return at a later date. Whether this was just a one-time occurrence, like with Lil Nas X, or if the musician will sometimes return, like with Corpse Husband, remains to be seen. But the musician seemed highly interested in returning to play on the Dream SMP in the future and Manifold said it is “not necessarily a one-time thing” since he hopes to stream with him again.