100 Thieves' Gamers for Equality tournament is back with League, VALORANT, and Fortnite | Dot Esports

Call of Duty was denied, so 100T found three other hosts.

100 Thieves’ Gamers for Equality tournament will take place next month with three different games instead of Call of Duty, the organization announced today. The event is set to raise funds for organizations furthering racial equality.

Last week, 100 Thieves revealed that Activision denied its request to use Call of Duty: Warzone for the tournament, so the event was delayed.

Announcing the @CashApp Gamers For Equality tournament series! A 3-week event to donate $100,000 to support organizations furthering racial equality.



7/1 – League of Legends

7/8 – VALORANT

7/15 – Fortnite



More details to come! #GamersForEquality pic.twitter.com/bN6O1kNCI0 — 100 Thieves (@100Thieves) June 26, 2020

Now, the three-week event will be played in League, VALORANT, and Fortnite instead. Celebrities and gamers alike will compete to raise funds for charity.

The organization promised “more details to come,” but for now, we know what games will be played and when. League will take place on July 1, VALORANT will be played on July 8, and Fortnite closes it out on July 15.

100 Thieves CEO Nadeshot revealed that Activision had issues with the team using CashApp as a sponsor for a tournament with its game involved, so 100T decided to move on since CashApp was supplying the $100,000 that’s going to charity.

More information, like participants, brackets, and format, should be announced in the next few days.