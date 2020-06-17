Activision denies 100 Thieves’ request to use Call of Duty: Warzone in charity tournament for racial equality

Activision has denied a request by 100 Thieves to use Call of Duty: Warzone in a tournament series raising money for racial equality, the organization announced on Twitter today.

100 Thieves was planning on running a four-week tournament to raise funds for Gamers For Equality, along with the organization donating $100,000 on its own.

Unfortunately, Activision has denied our request to use Warzone for this charity tournament so we'll need to postpone Gamers For Equality. We hope to still host this tournament and are working to find alternative solutions. https://t.co/rZAeYIMCQj — 100 Thieves (@100Thieves) June 17, 2020

CashApp and JBL Audio were partnering up with 100 Thieves for the tournament, which was due to begin tomorrow and repeat weekly for four weeks.

The denial by Activision is a head-scratcher to begin with, but it’s even more of a conundrum considering the company allows KEEMSTAR, a man with a controversial past that includes the usage of racial slurs, to run Warzone Wednesday tournaments. Activision has allowed and even promoted tournaments from several different organizers, including NICKMERCS.

100 Thieves said it still hopes to host a tournament and is looking at “alternative solutions” to continue.

Esports journalist Rod “Slasher” Breslau said “100 Thieves was told by Activision that they could run a CoD charity tournament without a sponsor (CashApp) and 100T refused.”

Sources: 100 Thieves was told by Activision that they could run a CoD charity tournament without a sponsor (CashApp) and 100T refused. sources tell me 100T made the original announcement without consulting Activision, likely to get the public on their side https://t.co/1BJwIbRM11 — Rod "4475 SR & Immortal peak" Breslau (@Slasher) June 17, 2020

Sources say while Activision has been unclear on the rules regarding hosting charity tournaments, 100 Thieves was told a week ago regarding the policy of not having sponsors attached, opting for public support to sway publisher tide. one CDL owner tells me "it's a shakedown" — Rod "4475 SR & Immortal peak" Breslau (@Slasher) June 17, 2020

Slasher says that one Call of Duty League owner told him that “it’s a shakedown” in order for 100 Thieves to sway public opinion.

Dot Esports has reached out to Activision for comment.