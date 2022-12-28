Fortnite was released in 2017 for PC and consoles, but its mobile version came along shortly after in 2018. The battle royale is playable on both iOS and Android devices, but only downloadable for players with the Google mobile system through the Epic Games app. For iOS and iPad players, Epic Games’ most popular game is only available through Microsoft’s Xbox Cloud Gaming.

After the app’s ban from the App Store and Google Play store in 2020, many players were unable to easily play their favorite game. Even though there’s a chance Fortnite will be available again for iOS devices in the EU region, this still means thousands of battle royale fans will still have difficulties accessing the game on their mobile devices.

Either due to the lack of compatibility with older devices and systems or simply the desire to try out new gameplays, players may end up searching for alternatives for Fortnite mobile. The good news is that there are plenty of options available.

Here’s a list of 10 mobile games like Fortnite.

10) Apex Legends Mobile

Image via Electronic Arts

Respawn’s hero shooter game offers exciting battle royale and multiplayer modes, combining complex characters with the fun of a shooting game. Thanks its fast-paced gameplay, Apex Legends Mobile players need to keep up with the cooperation strategies, if playing with friends. The best part is that the game is free to download on both Google Play Store and Apple App Store.

9) Free Fire MAX

Image via Garena

This is the enhanced version of Garena’s battle royale, the original version of which has over one billion downloads on the Google Play Store. Launched in 2021 for both iOS and Android devices, this version offers all the Free Fire fun with better graphics and upgraded gameplay. Fortnite fans will definitely enjoy the wide selection of characters and guns, as well as the three map options.

8) PUBG Mobile

Image via Tencent

One of the most popular free-to-play battle royale games, PUBG Mobile is an incomparable classic. Initially released in 2018, the game receives constant updates and features 100-player matches. The gameplay is enhanced by the variety of weapons, vehicles and gear available, which allows players to come up with their own personalized strategies.

7) PUBG: New State

Image via Krafton

A part of the PlayerUknown’s Battlegrounds franchise, PUBG: New State offers four-vs-four multiplayer modes with enhanced graphics and fast-paced gameplay. With 64-player matches, it offers great mechanics and sharp details, which are very positive aspects for a free-to-play mobile battle royale.

6) Happy Zone

Screengrab from Google Play Store

If the colorful Fortnite graphics are part of what enjoy in the game, then Happy Zone is a great option. The mobile battle royale is only available for Android devices and offers an ironic and cheerful interface with a playful design of characters, weapons and gear. The mission is the same: to be the last one standing, but at least with Happy Zone, you’ll be even happier when eliminating enemies.

5) Guns of Boom

The multiplayer FPS was released in 2017 and has over 50 million downloads on the Google Play Store. With colorful and cartoon-style graphics, the game is very similar to Fortnite in the variety of cosmetics and features available for characters. Players who enjoy the customization of weapons and fast-paced gameplay will be pleased with Guns of Boom, which is also available for iOS devices.

4) FOG

This game offers an interesting combination of MOBA and battle royale. Fantasy and shooting are blended to create a mystic battle for control of the realm. Available for both iOS and Android devices, FOG also offers players the chance to choose their hero’s outfit, gear and abilities.

3) Badlanders

For players who enjoy a military theme, Badlanders is a great free-to-play option available for download on iOS and Android devices. The competitive battle royale has an exceptional loot system with many resources to scavenge as players fight to finish the match as the last one alive.

2) Cyber Hunter

This mobile five-vs-five battle royale is very similar to Fortnite, by offering great mechanics and colorful graphics, combining vehicles, parkour movement, and buildings for an exciting blend. Cyber Hunter is available for both Android and iOS devices.

1) Knives Out

Screengrab from Google Play Store

Released in 2017, the mobile battle royale has a great gameplay with various modes. Players can choose between five-vs-five or fifty-vs-fifty matches and even sniper duels. The game is free-to-play and downloadable for Android and iOS devices.