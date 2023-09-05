NBA 2K24’s soundtrack celebrates 50th anniversary of hip-hop

A nod to the intersection of basketball and hip-hop culture.

The NBA 2K24 soundtrack was officially revealed on Sept. 5, and the theme for the occasion is celebration.

In honor of the 50th anniversary of hip-hop and the 25th anniversary of the NBA 2K series, the inspiration for the soundtrack this time around is focused on including genre-defining songs from the past and present, as well as spotlighting rising works from the next generation of artists.

While the official track list for the NBA 2K24 soundtrack has yet to be revealed in full at the time of writing, 2K did unveil a handful of artists and songs that players can expect to be featured in the game this year.

🎤50+ artists at launch

🎤Music Exclusives

🎤New songs added every Friday



Here is a list of songs that have been officially confirmed to be in NBA 2K24 at launch:

“Just Wanna Rock” – Lil Uzi Vert

“Walk” – Kodak Black

“In Ha Mood” – Ice Spice

“Kobe Bryant” – Lil Wayne

“Bad Habit” – Steve Lacy

“hooligan” – Baby Keem

“90 Proof” – Smino and J. Cole

“Breakfast In Monaco” – Larry June and The Alchemist

“Black” – YoungBoy Never Broke Again

In continued partnership with Def Jam Recordings, Season One of NBA 2K24 is set to feature the following tracks as part of the first batch of new offerings coming to the soundtrack post-launch:

“This DJ (feat. O.G.L.B.)” – Warren G

“Hustlin” – Rick Ross

“GOATED. (feat. Denzel Curry)” – Armani White

“2 Certified” – Hit-Boy and Avelino

“My Time” – Haiti Babii

“FOLD” – SwaVay

“Dolla” – Navy Blue

“Crazy” – Connie Diiamond

“Stand Out” – Jex Nwalor

On Sept. 1, a Twitter account named NBA 2K24 Community posted a screen recording of what appeared to be a Spotify playlist of the full NBA 2K24 soundtrack before it was removed.

Considering the cover art and a number of tracks seen in there have since been confirmed, it appears the following songs will also be in NBA 2K24 at launch:

“Really Really” – Kevin Gates

“B.R.O. (Better Ride Out) [feat. Roddy Ricch]” – A Boogie Wit da Hoodie

“Kilometre” – Burna Boy

“One Up” – Central Cee

“Pick A Side” – WAP5TAR and Young M.A.

“HOTEL LOBBY (Unc & Phew)” – Quavo and Takeoff

“Internet Trolls (feat. Hitkidd)” – GloRilla

“Rumble” – Skrillex, Fred again.., and Flowdan

“AHORA QUÉ” – Quevedo

“Me or Sum (feat. Future & Lil Baby)” – Nardo Wick

“Conceited” – Flo Milli

“Again” – P-Lo, E-40, and LaRussell

“Tradeline” – Ray Vaughn

“A Mí ” – Rels B

“Still Omw” – Blxst

“Power Power (feat. Shaun Ross)” – Duckwrth

“Big Steppa” – Rome Streetz

“Thru the Week” – Kamaiyah

“Fall Back” – Destiny Rogers and CARELESS

“GILA GILA feat. JP THE WAVY, YZERR” – Awich

“Bogo” – Cookie$

“Black And White” – Nasty C and Ari Lennox

“2 Certified (feat. Avelino)” – Hit-Boy

“Doubted Me” – Kaash Paige

NBA 2K24 is set to release on Sept. 8 for PlayStation 5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

