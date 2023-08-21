Is the NBA 2K24 25th Anniversary Edition worth it?

NBA 2K24 is almost here and fans of the franchise are currently considering which path to take when it comes to preordering. While you can always stick to the basics and preorder the base version, there are lots of bonuses waiting to be unlocked if you buy the NBA 2K24 25th Anniversary Edition or the Black Mamba Edition.

Without any of the add-ons, NBA 2K24 comes with a price tag of $70 on next-gen consoles. If you choose to enhance your experience with the 25th Anniversary Edition, the price will double, but the extras might make the upgrade a worthy investment.

Should you get the NBA 2K24 25th Anniversary Edition?

If you’re an NBA fan who regularly tunes into live games, you should get the NBA 2K24 25th Anniversary Edition because it comes with a 12-month NBA League Pass subscription. The League Pass alone makes this bundle quite unique, since most of the other bonuses can be acquired by purchasing Virtual Coins.

However, if you don’t watch live NBA games, we recommend buying the base version and making up for the missing MyTeam and MyCareer bonuses by purchasing Virtual Coins. You can also consider purchasing the Black Mamba Edition of NBA 2K24 for this purpose since it’s also loaded with MyTeam and MyCareer bonuses.

How much does the NBA 2K24 25th Anniversary Edition cost?

NBA 2K24‘s 25th Anniversary Edition costs $150. In addition to the base game, the Anniversary Edition comes with loads of rewards. While there’s a lot to unlock in this version, the bonuses inside might still not be enough to justify such a purchase.

Related: When does 2K24 come out? NBA 2K24 release date

To decide whether NBA 2K24‘s 25th Anniversary Edition is for you, we recommend checking out all the bonuses first.

All the rewards and bonuses inside the NBA 2K24 25th Anniversary Edition

The NBA 2K24 25th Anniversary Edition includes the following bonuses and rewards.

12-Month subscription for the NBA League Pass

NBA 2K24 base game

100,000 Virtual Coins

50,000 MyTEAM Points

2K24 MyTEAM Five-Player Option Pack Box

10 Box Promo Packs for MyTEAM

Kobe Bryant Card – Sapphire

Kobe Bryant Card – “Rookie” Ruby

One Diamond Shoe Card

One Ruby Coach Pack

Two-hour Double XP Coin for MyCAREER

Two-hour Double XP Coin for MyTEAM

15x Six types of MyCAREER Skill Boosts

15x Three types of Gatorade Boosts

Three Kobe Bryant T-Shirts

One Sabrina Ionescu T-Shirt

2K24 Backpack

2K24 Electric Skateboard

2K24 Arm Sleeves

Black Mamba MyPLAYER Capsule with four different items

16 copies of Level Skips (Delivered two per Season)

With the NBA 2K24 battle pass system getting an update, players will also have the option to upgrade their season passes to unlock more rewards throughout a season.

About the author