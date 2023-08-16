When does 2K24 come out – NBA 2K24 release date

NBA 2K24, the latest iteration of the long-standing basketball simulation series, is fast approaching. It will build on the success of its predecessors by adding new and improved features into the mix, including ProPLAY, MAMBA MOMENTS, and more.

It also honors the late legend Kobe Bryant, who features on the cover of two different editions.

NBA 2K24 is releasing on all platforms, including Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Steam for PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and S. It will also have crossplay between NBA players on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X and S for co-op matches, online tournaments, and casual pick-up games.

But while this is all exciting stuff, the biggest question on everyone’s mind is when is NBA 2K24 actually releasing. Well, the good news is it has been confirmed, and it’s not too far away.

NBA 2K24 is releasing on all platforms around the world on Friday, Sep 8, 2023. It’s not too far away, so if you’re a basketball fiend like me, you won’t have to wait too much longer.

Can you pre-order NBA 2K24?

Yes, you can pre-order NBA 2K24. It has been available for pre-order since July 7.

There are four editions available, including NBA 2K24 WNBA Edition, NBA 2K24 Kobe Bryant Edition, NBA 2K24 Black Mamba Edition, and NBA 2K24 25th Anniversary Edition. You’ll receive a different set of pre-order bonuses depending on which edition you choose, similar to how it worked in the previous title.

NBA 2K24 pre-order bonuses

If you pre-order NBA 2K24, you’ll receive the following baseline bonuses for all editions:

10 MyTEAM Promo Packs

5K MyTEAM Points

5K Virtual Currency

95 Rated Kobe Bryant MyTEAM Free Agent Card

Five lots of six MyCAREER Skill Boosts,10x 3 types of Gatorade Boosts

If you pre-order the NBA 2K24 Black Mamba Edition, you’ll receive some additional MyCAREER bonuses, including:

10 lots of six types of MyCAREER Skill Boosts

10 lots three types of Gatorade Boosts

100k Virtual Currency

2K24 Arm Sleeves

2K24 Backpack

2K24 Electric Skateboard

Sabrina Ionescu T-Shirt

Three Kobe Bryant T-Shirts

Two hour Double XP Coin for MyCAREER

If you pre-order the NBA 2K24 25h Anniversary Edition, the bonuses including the following:

10 Box MyTEAM Promo Packs

100K Virtual Currency

15 lots of six types of MyCAREER Skill Boosts

15 lots three types of Gatorade Boosts

2K24 Arm Sleeves

2K24 Backpack

2K24 Electric Skateboard

2K24 MyTEAM 5-Player Option Pack Box

50K MyTEAM Points

Black Mamba MyPLAYER Capsule with four different items

Diamond Shoe Card

Ruby Coach Pack

Sabrina Ionescu T-Shirt

Sapphire Kobe Bryant Card

Three Kobe Bryant T-Shirts

Two hour Double XP Coin for MyCAREER

Two hour Double XP Coin for MyTEAM

“Rookie” Ruby Kobe Bryant Card

