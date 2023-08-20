NBA 2K24 battle pass explained: Tiers, price, and rewards

Sports games have seen their purchasable add-ons over the years, with avid fans able to spend a little more to receive numerous bonuses. NBA 2K24 is no exception; alongside the base game at $70 USD, players will have the option to purchase a season pass.

The season pass is 2K’s take on the popular battle pass system and has been a part of the NBA 2K line of games for numerous iterations now. While the feature can be considered a fan favorite in free-to-play games, it has the opposite effect on premium titles that already come with high price tags.

Despite the fan reactions, the season pass will likely remain as a part of NBA 2K24, as its future depends on sales. Here’s a breakdown of the NBA 2K24 season pass, so you can decide whether it’s worth the money.

All battle pass tiers in NBA 2K24

NBA 2K24’s season pass comes with two tiers, Pro and Hall of Fame. Both tiers will increase the number of rewards that fans will receive from the season pass, enhancing their MyCareer and MyTeam experiences.

How much does the NBA 2K24 battle pass cost?

Like other battle passes, you can skip some tiers. Image via 2K Games

NBA 2K24’s season pass is essentially free, but players can choose to upgrade to Pro or Hall of Fame for a price. The Pro season pass in NBA 2K24 costs $9.99 while the Hall of Fame season pass has a price tag of $19.99.

All additional rewards for the upgraded NBA 2K24 battle pass

Players who choose to upgrade their NBA 2K24 battle pass will have access to the following rewards.

NBA 2K24 Pro tier Rewards 40 extra Premium rewards. Four season pass rewards which are acquired immediately.

NBA 2K24 Hall of Fame tier rewards 40 extra Premium rewards. Four season pass rewards which are acquired immediately and one additional reward. 15 percent XP boost and 10 level skips as Pass Perks.



Season Pass reward progress will reset at the end of each season, and they refresh when a new one starts. Players will also have the option to purchase individual level skips for $1.99.

