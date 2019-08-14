WotC removes streaming contracts for MPL 2020-2021 season

The first year of the Magic Pro League (MPL) is coming to an end along with the termination of streamer contracts for players.

The MPL was meant to create a competitive esports environment, but it has seen more lows than highs over the past year. And while Wizards of the Coast has decided to double-down on the program, streaming contracts forced on the MPL players are being removed.

Magic Esports on Twitter @SamuelHBlack @MTG_Arena In 2020 MPL will have play contracts only.

Most of the MPL players streamed out of obligation, but a few pros found their niche and were successful this past year. Take MTG hall of fame player Ben Stark, for example. A total guru in the Limited format, Stark focuses all of his streams on improving play and educational tips regarding Standard Limited.

BenS_MTG – Twitch BenS_MTG streams live on Twitch! Check out their videos, sign up to chat, and join their community.

Andrea Mengucci, Huey Jensen, and Brad Nelson were some of the other players who found various levels of success while streaming. Streaming and being an MPL player who’s required to play digital and tabletop formats, however, creates a poor environment for captivating Twitch followers.

Jensen is one of the best in the MTG community, but due to likely being exhausted or thinking about upcoming events, his streams were sometimes difficult to watch. The same is true for Nelson, who canceled streams for days at a time so he could prepare for upcoming major tournaments, like a Mythic Championship.

It’s unclear if WotC will choose to take the money from the previous streaming contracts and apply it to something useful.