WotC recommends Magic WPN stores offer Ikoria prerelease set for sale without event

Wizards of the Coast has asked all local Wizards Play Network stores to take precautions to try to ensure the health and safety of Magic: The Gathering players.

Large scale events are being rescheduled globally, including ChannelFireball and SCG canceling multiple events yesterday. With many local game stores hosting Magic events several nights a week, WotC has recommended all WPN stores follow guidelines recommended by local health authorities. WotC is also making some changes in preparation for the upcoming Ikoria: Lair of Behemoths prerelease events.

“The health and safety of our players is our utmost priority,” WotC said. “As the world grapples with COVID-19, we are committed to doing our part to help stop its spread. Therefore, out of an abundance of caution and a regard for the health and safety of our players, we are adjusting our policies surrounding WPN in-store play and our Ikoria: Lair of Behemoths Prerelease events.”

With the release of Magic’s new set, Ikoria: Lair of Behemoths, just over a month away and prerelease events scheduled for April 17 to 20, WotC will allow players to purchase the prerelease box and Commander decks from local game stores without participating in the event.

“For Ikoria Prereleases, stores may sell Prerelease Packs and Commander Decks for players to take home without participating in an in-store event and stores may also enroll players in at-home Prerelease events,” WotC said.

The cancelation of upcoming SCG and Grand Prix tournaments has already impacted the MTG 2020 partial season, giving players fewer chances to qualify for Players Tour Series 2 tournaments. It’s a strong possibility that the coronavirus outbreak will result in the cancelation of Players Tour Finals Houston from April 24 to 26 considering MagicFest Palm Beach (April 10 to 12) has already been canceled.