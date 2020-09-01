Wizards reveals 3 MTG The List cards with Zendikar Rising spoilers

Food Chain Simian Spirit Guide Slimefoot, the Stowaway

Among all the new Zendikar Rising spoilers revealed by Wizards of the Coast today, three additional Magic: The Gathering The List cards were previewed too.

The MTG team had previously revealed three The List cards: Muscle Sliver, Cloudgoat Ranger, and Pact of Negation. During today’s Zendikar Rising spoiler launch, though, three more Magic cards on The List were announced: Food Chain, Simian Spirit Guide, and Slimefoot, the Stowaway.

Food Chain

CMC: 2G

Type: Enchantment

Rarity: Rare

Text: Remove a creature you control from the game. Add “X” mana of any color to your mana pool , where “X” is the removed creature’s converted mana cost plus one. This mana may be spent only to play creature spells.

Simian Spirit Guide

CMC: 2R

Type: Creature—Ape Spirit

Stats: 2/2

Rarity: Common

Text: Remove Simian Spirit Guide in your hand from the game: Add one Red mana to your mana pool.

Slimefoot, the Stowaway

CMC: 1BG

Type: Legendary Creature—Fungus

Rarity: Uncommon

Stats: 2/3

Text: Pay four: Create a 1/1 green Saproling creature token.

The List is a curated list of 300 MTG cards that might be found within the new Set Booster. Containing Commons to Mythic Rares, The List is made up of “interesting cards from Magic’s past,” according to head designer Mark Rosewater. Each Standard set released will feature a new The List, containing cards found throughout the last 27 years of Magic.

Only Set Boosters will contain The List cards, which aren’t on MTG Arena. Some cards on The List may make their way to the Historic format over time, according to Rosewater, but not for the launch of Zendikar Rising.