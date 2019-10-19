Win free Throne of Eldraine showcase cards styles in MTG Arena

Wizards of the Coast has revealed three events taking place in MTG Arena where Magic players can win free Throne of Eldraine Adventure variant card styles.

Upon the release of the Throne of Eldraine (ELD) set, alternative art, and showcase card styles, were only available through tabletop collectors boosters. Starting in November, however, these special variant art cards will be available in MTG Arena for a short time via the Festival of Fae events and in the MTGA store.

Each event will offer several ELD showcase card styles as rewards and have an entry fee of either 2,500 gold or 500 gems. The Festival of Fae events will also feature three formats of play.

Standard Artisan: Players construct a deck using only Common and Uncommon cards.

Oko’s Madness: MTG Arena is breaking Standard with a format similar to Momir’s Madness.

Cascade: The format in which players exile the top card of their library and cast without paying a cost is back.

The first Festival of Fae event is in the Standard Artisan format, in which players construct a deck using only Uncommon and Common rarity cards. Entering the event will guarantee players at least one showcase variant card style and the rest of the Adventure alt-art styles can be earned by obtaining up to five wins.

Brazen Borrower alt-art card style

Giant Killer alt-art card style

Order of Midnight alt-art card style

Beanstalk Giant alt-art style

Merchant of the Vale alt-art style

There are no losses within the Festival of Fae events, however. Players can only earn a reward one time. There are also a few Standard cards that are banned from the Artisan event.

Persistent Petitioners

Cauldron Familiar

Cavalcade of Calamity

Gates Ablaze

In addition to winning variant card styles in the Festival of Fae events, players will also be able to purchase the showcase cosmetic styles in the MTGA store with gold for a short time in November.