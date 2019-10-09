Win Eldraine boosters in the MTG Arena Metagame Challenge this weekend

The Throne of Eldraine set is here and with it comes the MTGA Metagame Challenge, giving Magic: The Gathering players a chance to win up to 30 ELD booster packs and gold.

With the release of every new Magic set, MTG Arena hosts the Metagame Challenge. And the Throne of Eldraine (ELD) meta tournament begins this weekend, running from Oct. 11 to Oct. 14. In an event that puts a player’s Standard Constructing skills to the test, the Metagame Challenge offers everyone who plays a chance to win up to 30 Eldraine booster packs and gold.

Magic’s Metagame Challenge is a best-of-three Standard Constructed event in which players are allowed only one loss. Unlike playing in the best-of-one format, participants will need to construct a balanced 60 card minimum deck, with a maximum of 15 in the sideboard to reap some sweet rewards

Here are the MTGA Metagame Challenge rewards:

0 Wins: 500 Gold.

1 Win: 1000 Gold.

2 Wins: 1500 Gold and 1 ELD booster pack.

3 Wins: 2000 Gold and 3 Throne of Eldraine boosters.

4 Wins: 2500 Gold and 5 ELD booster packs.

5 Wins: 3000 Gold and 10 Throne of Eldraine boosters.

6 Wins: 4000 Gold and 20 ELD booster packs.

7 Wins: 5000 Gold and 30 Throne of Eldraine boosters.

Because the Magic Metagame Challenge offers numerous ELD booster packs for those who achieve multiple wins, there is an entry fee to participate in the event. Priced slightly below that of a Limited tournament in MTGA, the Metagame Challenge costs 2,000 in gold or 400 gems to play.

But obtaining the funds to play is easily accomplished by logging in each day to complete the daily quests in Magic Arena. Collecting those daily’s (starting today) gives everyone up to four chances to essentially play for free.

In addition, earning a minimum of three wins in the event covers the entry fee. Gold and gems can also be obtained through match wins via the ELD Mastery.

Fine-tune those Golos Field of the Dead and Jeskai Fires decks because the Eldraine MTG Arena Metagame Challenge is here for this weekend only (Oct. 11 to Oct. 14).