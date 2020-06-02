Where to find MTG Core Set 2021 spoilers

Wizards of the Coast is releasing two Magic: The Gathering sets in June: Core Set 2021 (M21) and Jumpstart. And spoiler season begins on June 4.
Players will get a first look at M21 spoilers on June 4 via a Twitch stream featuring several cards from the Teferi-focused Standard set and the upcoming Jumpstart set. WotC has scheduled previews to take place from June 4 to 19, highlighting both sets. Spoilers for M20 will take place from June 4 to 19 and Jumpstart previews will run from June 17 to 19. Both sets are getting showcased during the June 4 Twitch stream.
From Magic social media sites to pro players and content creators, here’s where to find every M21 and Jumpstart spoiler in June.
Core Set 2021 spoilers
Similar to how Chandra was the face of M20 last year, Teferi is the focused planeswalker in M21. It’s unknown at this time how many cards are included in the set, but there are 120 cards within M21 that are also in the Jumpstart set.
June 25 is the date for M21’s digital release. A prerelease event will take place from June 26 to July 2. An official launch party is scheduled for July 4 to 5.
Jumpstart spoilers
Much like the IKO and Commander 2020 spoilers a few months ago, Jumpstart previews will overlap with M21 spoilers. Many of the Jumpstart cards tie in with the M21 set but there are 37 new cards that aren’t legal to play except in Eternal MTG formats.
Jumpstart is getting added to MTG Arena on July 16. No prerelease dates have been released at time of writing.
