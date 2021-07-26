Where to find Jumpstart: Historic Horizons spoilers

The Historic format in Magic: The Gathering Arena will receive a large number of cards via the Jumpstart: Historic Horizons event that includes cards from Modern Horizons and Modern Horizons 2, along with 31 new digital-only cards.

A total of 46 Jumpstart: Historic Horizons packets will become available to play in MTG Arena from Aug. 12 to Sept. 9. The event will include over 700 Magic cards, of which around 200 are new to MTGA, including digital-only cards.

A spoiler schedule for Jumpstart: Historic Horizons was revealed by WotC, running from July 26 to Aug. 3. Spoilers will include new digital card reveals, along with cards available in the Jumpstart: Historic Horizons packets. Here’s where you can find all of the Jumpstart: Historic Horizons spoilers.

The MTG Arena Jumpstart: Historic Horizons event will run from Aug. 12 to Sept. 9. Players who compete in the event will have the cards added to their library. Cards can also be unlocked via MTG Arena Wildcards. All Jumpstart: Historic Horizons cards are legal to play in the Historic format only.