What does Compleated mean in Magic: The Gathering?

Wizards of the Coast is set to add a few new mechanics to Magic: The Gathering in Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty, and among them is a new keyword that gives players the same sort of flexibility that Phyrexian mana does.

Compleated is a new ability that only exists for Planeswalkers, and only one of the set’s four Planeswalkers even has it: Tamiyo, Compleated Sage. The card costs two generic mana, one Green, one Blue, and one Compleated mana.

Tamiyo, Compleated Sage

Compleated can be paid with either of the colors in the card’s hybrid mana symbol (Green and Blue in this case) or it can be paid for with two life. Unlike Phyrexian mana, though, paying its cost with life instead of mana has an effect on the Planeswalker as it enters the battlefield.

If you pay the Compleated cost with life, Tamiyo will enter the battlefield with two fewer loyalty counters. This means that the card will have just three loyalty counters, as opposed to the five that it otherwise would have.

When playing Tamiyo, using life instead of mana to cast the Planeswalker will allow players to bring it out one turn earlier than they might otherwise. This will force players to consider how important having high loyalty is when summoning Tamiyo, but it will also give players added flexibility when casting the card.

Because the keyword ability is the only one that’s used for Planeswalkers, it likely won’t be printed much. If it gets printed in future sets, it will likely only be on a couple of cards at most.