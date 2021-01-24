What are the PC system requirements for Magic: The Gathering Arena?

Take to the Arena on PC or Mac.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it hasn’t been easy for Magic: The Gathering fans to engage in the “gathering” part of the game for the past year.

Playing the collectible card game in person with your friends or at a shop has become unappealing to many and impossible for some due to regulation in their area.

MTG Arena provides an online alternative for players that want to play MTG but aren’t down with getting the sickness that is COVID-19.

Additionally, the game itself doesn’t require too much in the way of system specifications. Available for both MacOS and PC, you should be able to run MTG Arena on just about any computer system you might have.

If you’re worried your system might not be able to run MTG Arena because you haven’t had a chance to upgrade your PC in a while, here are the minimum requirement specifications:

Processor: AMD Athlon 64 X2 Dual Core 5600+ or Equivalent

AMD Athlon 64 X2 Dual Core 5600+ or Equivalent Graphics card: GeForce GTX 8800 or Equivalent

GeForce GTX 8800 or Equivalent RAM: 2GB

2GB Operating system: Windows 7

While those specs will let you run MTG Arena, Wizards recommends that you have slightly more for an optimal experience slinging cards around online:

Processor: Intel Core2 Quad Q9300 @ 2.50GHz

Intel Core2 Quad Q9300 @ 2.50GHz Graphics card: GeForce GTX 560

GeForce GTX 560 RAM: 4GB

4GB Operating system: Windows 10

If you’re looking to play on a Mac, you will need to have slightly different specs: