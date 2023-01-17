What are the MTG Phyrexia All Will Be One Commander preconstruted decks?

Two Commander preconstructed decks will release with Magic: The Gathering’s next set, Phyrexia: All Will Be One. Each deck will highlight different forces in the set’s main conflict between the overwhelming force of the Phyrexians and the freedom-fighting side of Mirrodin.

ONE Commander releases with the full set on Friday, Feb. 10. The Phyrexia-aligned deck is called Corrupting Influence. The deck representing the Mirrodin faction is called Rebellion Rising. The full lists for each ONE Commander precon will be revealed on Wednesday, Jan. 18 by Command Zone and MTG Muddstah.

Neyali Suns Vanguard Ixhel Scion of Atraxa

This continues the run of only including two precon decks in a set following both Dominaria United and The Brothers’ War featuring a pair of lists. Before that, Streets of New Capenna was released with five different Commander precons.

Corrupting Influence is led by the Abzan creature Ixhel, Scion of Atraxa. This four-mana card brings a new twist to the typical poison counter list. Generally, these decks want to take out a player in a vicious combo kill. Ixhel encourages players to spread out poison counters to gain card advantage, which opens the door for a longer playstyle to which the archetype never had access to.

Rebellion Rising is led by Nayali, Sun’s Vanguard, and focuses on creature tokens attacking. This spell is a great way to supercharge an army of creature tokens, enabling game-winning alpha strikes by giving the team Double Strike.

There’s also a nice card advantage engine stapled onto Nayali, something Wizards of the Coast has been actively providing to Boros (Red and White) recently.