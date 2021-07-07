What are ‘flavor words’ in Magic: The Gathering?

Magic: The Gathering’s newest set, Dungeons & Dragons: Adventures of the Forgotten Realms, is all about highlighting the lore of D&D through the flavor of MTG.

This appears through cards named after iconic pieces of D&D. But Wizards of the Coast extended that to include a new spin on “ability words.”

Traditionally, an ability word is italicized text on a card indicating an ability that it has. Because these specific abilities appear on multiple cards, it “ties together abilities on different cards that have similar functionality,” according to the game’s comprehensive rules.

An example of an ability word is “Magecraft,” which was added earlier this year in the set Strixhaven: School of Mages.

For Adventures of the Forgotten Realms, MTG took a more loose approach to the idea of ability words. Instead, WotC is introducing a plethora of what it calls “flavor words.”

These words appear the same as ability words, but instead of the ability being similar to something you’d see on many cards, the word is just a reference to an iconic action, ability, or spell in D&D.

In total, the set has 76 different flavor words and exact descriptions of each ability are printed in full on each card with a flavor word. So there’s no reason to be overwhelmed or feel like you’re missing something if you see a flavor ability on your cards.

Here’s an all-inclusive list of all the flavor words in MTG’s Adventures of the Forgotten Realms: