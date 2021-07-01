Weekly MTG shows off 6 Forgotten Realms spells, including Mythic Rare Demilich

Bag of Holding Goblin Javelineer Power of Persuasion Rimeshield Frost Giant Wizard’s Spellbook Demilich

Six cards from the upcoming Magic: The Gathering crossover set Dungeons & Dragons: Adventures in the Forgotten Realms were announced by Wizards of the Coast today in a special Weekly MTG spoiler episode.

Six cards were a part of the stream with Senior Communications Manager Blake Rasmussen and game designers Jules Robins and James Wyatt. The trio revealed the cards while talking about the mechanics and art behind them.

One of the cards is a reprint of Bag of Holding that was originally printed in Core Set 2020. The card is a D&D item. Outside of the Bag of Holding reprint, the stream showed off five new cards from Adventures in the Forgotten Realms. Here are all of the new cards from the Weekly MTG stream.

Goblin Javelineer

Mana value: R

Type: Creature Goblin Warrior

Rarity: Common

Stats: 1/1

Keyword: Haste

First ability: Whenever Goblin Javelineer becomes blocked, it deals one damage to target Creature blocking it

One mana Creatures that ping a blocker are generally good in Limited. They won’t win the game, but these cards are able to force unfavorable blocks. This can set up bigger attacks in later turns.

Power of Persuasion

Mana value: 2U

Type: Sorcery

Rarity: Uncommon

First ability: Choose target Creature an opponent controls, then roll a d20.

Second ability: 1-9 | Return it to its owner’s hand.

Third ability: 10-19 | Its owner puts it on the top or bottom of their library.

Fourth ability: 20 | Gain control of it until the end of your next turn.

Power of Persuasion is a solid dice-rolling card that Blue decks won’t mind playing. This card will generate value regardless of the number you roll. Each mode is a tempo advantage capping off with a powerful critical strike of stealing an opponent’s Creature. This is a worthwhile Sorcery to play in Blue Limited decks.

Rimeshield Frost Giant

Mana value: 3UU

Type: Creature Giant Warrior

Rarity: Common

Stats: 4/5

Keyword: Ward 3

Rimeshield Frost Giant isn’t flashy. It doesn’t have a lot of text. But the Giant Warrior is hard to deal with and packs a punch. This five mana Creature is a solid threat for slower Blue decks in Limited. Ward 3 makes it hard to remove efficiently.

Wizard’s Spellbook

Mana value: 5UU

Type: Artifact

Rarity: Rare

First ability: Tap: Exile target Instant or Sorcery card from a graveyard. Roll a d20. Activate only as a Sorcery.

Second ability: 1-9 | Copy that card. You may cast the copy.

Third ability: 10-19 | Copy that card. You may cast the copy by paying one mana rather than paying its mana cost.

Fourth ability: 20 | Copy each card exiled with Wizard’s Spellbook. You may cast any number of copies without paying their mana cost.

Wizard’s Spellbook will be played in Commander. There’s no doubt about it. There are plenty of game-changing spells in Commander that Wizard’s Spellbook could exile and cast. A d20 roll of 1-9 provides a good effect.

Anything higher than nine shifts the balance of power in a Commander game. Getting a discount on the spell you copy facilitates explosive turns. If you eventually roll a critical 20 Wizard’s Spellbook may provide you three or four free spells.

Demilich

Mana value: UUUU

Type: Creature Skeleton Wizard

Rarity: Mythic Rare

Stats: 4/3

First ability: This spell costs U less to cast for each Instant and Sorcery spell you’ve cast this turn.

Second ability: Whenever Demilich attacks, exile up to one target Instant or Sorcery card from your graveyard. Copy it. You may cast the copy.

Third ability: You may cast Demilich from your graveyard by exiling four Instant and/or Sorcery cards from your graveyard in addition to paying its other costs.

There’s a way to break Demilich. No one knows exactly how yet because the card was revealed today. Once the set is out on Arena and Online, expect Demilich to see play in every format. There’s enough ways to fire off four spells to make Demilich free. This card isn’t Arclight Phoenix, but a lot of the same deck building strategies found in Izzet Phoenix will be seen in lists focusing on Demilich.

Adventures in the Forgotten Realms releases on Magic Arena and Magic Online on July 8. A full global tabletop launch is set for July 23.