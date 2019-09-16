Week 2 Throne of Eldraine spoilers begin with a Common Adventure set

The second week of Throne of Eldraine (ELD) spoilers kicks off with a set of four Adventure mechanic cards designed specifically for the Magic: The Gathering Limited format.

Wizards of the Coast is spicing up the Limited format within MTG through the new Adventure mechanic (Showcase cards). And today’s ELD spoilers, released by Nizzahon Magic, highlight four of those Showcase cards with a Common rarity, designed for the Limited format.

Lonesome Unicorn

A common theme produced by the Adventure mechanic within ELD is getting two creatures through one card. In Limited, this can be advantageous. With cards like Lonesome Unicorn, however, the payoff of having two for one is low.

Casting Rider in Need for three mana and getting a 2/2 with Vigilance isn’t anything special. The Vigilance won’t play a factor since there likely aren’t many creatures on the board with a power level of one come turn four. Being a Knight could boost Lonesome Unicorn’s stats within a tribal theme deck, but in Limited, this might be hard to pull off.

Lonesome Unicorn can then be cast on turn five if Rider in Need was played first. It’s a 3/3 with Vigilance and has more potential than a 2/2. Just don’t expect anything major from Lonesome Unicorn because it’s simply a Limited filler card.

Tuinvale Treefolk

Of all the Adventure cards in this spoiler set, Tuinvale Treefolk holds the greatest value. As a Green Showcase card (prominent in ELD), it gives another creature a +1/+1 counter when the Adventure is cast first. Tuinvale Treefolk then comes onto the board as a 6/5.

Tuinvale Treefolk is a six-mana creature, meaning a player is likely to take advantage of its Adventure (Oaken Boon) prior to casting the creature portion. A 6/5 is decent for attack and defense, but as a Treefolk, it doesn’t have reach. And in a set full of flying faeries, not having reach reduces the overall value of Tuinvale Treefolk.

Silverflame Squire

Like Lonesome Unicorn, Silverflame Squire creates a low-end payoff with the Adventure mechanic. On Alert is a decent defensive Instant, providing a creature of choice with +2/+2 until the end of turn while also untapping it. For three mana, it’s a tad expensive but still worth having in a Limited format.

Silverflame Squire, however, only costs two mana. This gives a player the option of ignoring the Adventure and playing the creature instead. Once a creature is played, it’s not possible to cast the Adventure side of the Showcase card. As a 2/1, Silverflame Squire is on the weak side and isn’t worth much beyond chump block status.

Garenbrig Squire

Garenbrig Squire isn’t an Adventure card, but he does benefit from them by obtaining a +1/+1 counter every time you cast a creature who also has an Adventure option (either from hand or exile). Garenbrig Squire is worth his two-drop spot in Standard and Limited.

If a Limited deck has six to eight Adventure cards, then it’s likely that at least three of them will see play within a match. For a cost of two mana, having a 5/5 on board is decent value.

The Throne of Eldraine set releases on Oct. 4 and digitally via MTG Arena on Sept. 26.