Verhey unveils MTG 2021 Challenger decks, full decklists, and March release date

Senior Magic: The Gathering designer Gavin Verhey revealed today that the 2021 Challenger decks are set to be released in March. The full decklists for each preconstructed deck were also announced.

Challenger decks contain a total of 75 cards, 60 for the main deck and 15 sideboard cards. The preconstructed decks also include token cards, a divider, and a deck box for traveling and storage.

Four preconstructed 2021 Challenger decks are releasing via tabletop MTG on March 26, according to Verhey’s announcement during “Good Morning Magic” today. These decks include Mono-Green Stompy, Azorious Control, Dimir Rogues, and Mono-Red Aggro.

The design strategy behind Challenger decks is to make them playable out of the box in the MTG Standard Constructed format. All four preconstructed decks can be improved upon and aren’t necessarily high-level competitive ready. But they do provide players with a solid foundational deck that can compete with friends at a kitchen table or a local game store event.

Each Challenger deck costs around $20 to $25 or can be purchased as a bundle of four for around $80. Players can then purchase singles to increase the number of copies of a certain card—such as Dream Trawler in Azorious Control, for around $1 a copy, or additional copies of Shark Typhoon for around $8 each.

Here are the decklists for the four MTG 2021 Challenger preconstructed decks.

Mono-Red Aggro

16 Mountain

2 Castle Embereth

4 Akoum Hellhound

4 Fervent Champion

4 Rimrock Knight

4 Kargan Intimidator

4 Bonecrusher Giant

4 Anax, Hardened in the Forge

3 Torbran, Thane of Red Fell

4 Spikefield Hazard // Spikefield Cave

2 Shatterskull Smashing // Shatterskull, the Hammer Pass

4 Shock

4 Roil Eruption

1 Embercleave

Sideboard

4 Redcap Melee

3 Thundering Rebuke

2 Soul-Guide Lantern

2 Roiling Vortex

2 Relic Robber

2 Soul Sear

Mono-Green Stompy

19 Forest

2 Stonecoil Serpent

4 Wildwood Tracker

3 Swarm Shambler

2 Wildborn Preserver

2 Scavenging Ooze

2 Syr Faren, the Hengehammer

4 Lovestruck Beast

3 Thrashing Brontodon

3 Kazandu Mammoth // Kazandu Valley

2 Yorvo, Lord of Garenbrig

2 Gemrazer

4 Ram Through

3 Primal Might

2 Snakeskin Veil

2 Turntimber Symbiosis // Turntimber, Serpentine Wood

1 Garruk, Unleashed

Sideboard

3 Oakhame Adversary

3 Chainweb Aracnir

2 Khalni Ambush // Khalni Territory

2 Snakeskin Veil

2 Run Afoul

2 Return to Nature

1 Thrashing Brontodon

Azorious Control

4 Temple of Enlightenment

4 Tranquil Cove

8 Plains

8 Island

2 Skyclave Cleric

2 Archon of Sun’s Grace

2 Dream Trawler

4 The Birth of Meletis

4 Omen of the Sea

2 Glass Casket

1 Negate

3 Thirst for Meaning

2 Banishing Light

3 Neutralize

1 Saw it Coming

2 Shatter the Sky

2 Behold the Multiverse

3 Elspeth Conquers Death

1 Doomskar

1 Shark typhoon

1 Emeria, Shattered Skyclave

Sideboard

3 Confounding Conundrum

3 Mystical Dispute

2 Essence Scatter

2 Glass Casket

2 Skyclave Apparition

2 Banishing Light

1 Archon of Sun’s Grace

Dimir Rogue

4 Dismal Backwater

4 Temple of Deceit

9 Swamp

8 Island

4 Merfolk Windrobber

4 Thieves’ Guild Enforcer

4 Soaring Thought-Thief

3 Vantress Gargoyle

3 Nighthawk Scavenger

2 Blackbloom Rogue // Blackbloom Bog

1 Rankle, Master of Pranks

3 Zareth San, the Trickster

1 Malakir Rebirth // Malakir Mire

2 Bloodchief’s Thirst

4 Drown in the Loch

2 Eliminate

2 Heartless Act

Sideboard

3 Cling to Dust

3 Duress

2 Pestilent Haze

2 Agonizing Remorse

2 Negate

2 Into the Story

1 Bloodchief’s Thirst

Players can purchase the Magic 2021 Challenger decks online or at local game stores on March 26. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, some APAC regions may see delays, according to WotC.