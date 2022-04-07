Urabrask returns in MTG Streets of New Capenna as third Phyrexian Praetor in current storyline

Phyrexians have slowly made their way into the post-War of the Spark storyline, first reappearing in Kaldheim with Vorinclex.

Urabrask, the red-aligned Praetor, appears in Magic: The Gathering’s upcoming set Streets of New Capenna, making it the third Phyrexian appearance. Jin-Gitaxias appeared in Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty.

This iteration of Urabrask retains haste and helps Red strategies draw more cards and close out the game.

Urabrask, Heretic Praetor

Urabrask, Heretic Praetor Urabrask, Heretic Praetor Phyrexian version

Mana value: 3RR

Type: Legendary Creature Phyrexian Praetor

Rarity: Mythic Rare

Stats: 4/4

Keywords: Haste

First ability: At the beginning of your upkeep, exile the top card of your library. You may play it this turn.

Second ability: At the beginning of each opponent’s upkeep, the next time they would draw a card this turn, instead they exile the top card of their library. They may play it this turn.

Urabrask is a good top-end threat in Mono-Red lists and keeps the cards flowing while putting pressure on the opponent’s hand. The first ability draws you an extra card each turn.

Impulse draw is great in Red aggro lists that want to cast spells proactively right off the top. By the time Urabrask comes out on turn five or later, Red decks will have a small hand and needs the card draw.

The second ability is sneaky good. It blanks the opponent’s draw step and forces them to use the card they just got off the top or lose it. This disrupts their initial lines of play and pressures them into going with a different game plan. Red decks thrive off the opponent’s stumbling in this manner.

You can play Urabrask when New Capenna is released on Magic Online and Magic Arena on April 28. A full tabletop release is scheduled for April 29.

All images via WotC.