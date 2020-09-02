Uncommon cycle of modal flip lands looks promising in MTG Limited formats

A cycle of uncommon double-face modal lands was revealed by Magic Pro League member William Jensen earlier today.

The cycle’s power level shows that this mechanic isn’t just reserved for the rare flip lands, though. They’ll be staples in Limited due to their utility and early-to-late game power.

Akoum Teeth // Akoum Warrior

Image via WOTC

CMC: 5(R)

Type: Creature Minotaur Warrior

Stats: 4/5 with trample

First ability: Akoum Teeth enters the battlefield tapped. Tap to add one red mana.

The red uncommon flip land won’t see constructed play but is definitely worth a slot in Limited decks. The flexibility of this whole cycle makes them worth playing. Having a late-game threat, even if it’s overcosted like this one, is better than having a normal dead land draw in the late game.

Bala Ged Recovery // Bala Ged Sanctuary

Image via WOTC

CMC: 2(G)

Type: Sorcery

First ability: Bala Ged Sanctuary enters the battlefield tapped. Tap to add one green mana.

Second ability: Return target card from your graveyard to your hand.

This is another strong limited card. It’s better than the red uncommon because its sorcery side is reasonably costed. As with all these cards, it’s good early and late.

Khalni Ambush // Khalni Territory

Image via WOTC

CMC: 2(G)

Type: Instant

First ability: Khalni Territory enters the battlefield tapped. Tap to add one green mana.

Second ability: Target creature you control fights target creature you don’t control

This one has a great fight effect with more versatility than usual Limited fight cards. It’ll do a great job to break stalemates in Limited and get your big creatures in for the victory.

Sejiri Shelter // Sejiri Glacier

Image via WOTC

CMC: 1(W)

Type: Instant

First ability: Sejiri Shelter enters the battlefield tapped. Tap to add one green mana.

Second ability: Target creature you control gains protection from the color of your choice until the end of turn.

This seems to be the best card from the cycle so far. It protects key creatures in Limited, and possibly constructed, from removal. This card has the most utility out of the cycle and is a perfect example of the strength of the modal flip cards.