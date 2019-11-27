Twitch Prime has a new MTG Arena loot deck coming in December

Twitch Prime users can get a free Liliana’s Legion preconstructed deck for MTG Arena next month.

MTG Arena loot drops have returned to Twitch Prime with another free preconstructed deck titled Liliana’s Legion. A code to redeem the deck will be available in the Twitch Prime loot on its redemption day of Dec. 3, according to gaming website Destructoid.

Most loot drop offers only last for a specific amount of time. The Arena deck isn’t listed on the Twitch Prime page yet, but it should be once December starts. Similar to the previous Twitch Prime Boros Legion preconstructed deck, Liliana’s Legion will likely contain one copy of Liliana, Dreadhorde General and a supporting cast of Common to Rare cards.

One Mythic Rare (Liliana, Dreadhorde General)

Five Rare cards

22 Uncommon cards

11 Common cards

Other than the planeswalker Liliana, the list of other cards in the preconstructed deck aren’t available. It’s also unknown at this time whether the cards in Liliana’s Legion will count as additional copies in MTG Arena, contributing toward vault progress. If a player only has one Liliana, though, the Twitch Prime deck will add a second card to their library for deck crafting.

The Twitch Prime code is likely only redeemable one time in the MTG Arena store. It’s available for all Amazon Prime and Prime Video users, who can access the redemption code to Liliana’s Legion on Dec. 3.