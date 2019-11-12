Twitch Esports is hosting MTG Arena tournament following Magic B&R

After the Nov. 18 Magic: The Gathering Banned and Restricted announcement, Twitch Esports will host a $75,000 tournament.

Several Standard cards are on the hot seat when Magic: The Gathering will announce what’s getting banned. Following the worst meta in the history of MTG at Mythic Championship VI—Oko, Thief of Crowns, Gilded Goose, and Once Upon a Time are all on the chopping block.

To celebrate a possible ban of one, or all three cards from Standard, Twitch Esports is hosting an MTG Arena tournament after the announcement. The $75,000 Swiss round tournament will be in the Standard best-of-three format. All affiliate and Twitch partner Magic streamers are invited to participate in the event.

MTG Arena on Twitter Hey @TwitchEsports, that sounds like a great idea. Let’s GO! https://t.co/LHL0qWQqJX

Two streamers have already offered to cast the event, which is a strategy WotC has yet to fully implement with Mythic Championship streams. Other possible candidates for casting include AliasV, Reid Duke, Day9, Noxious, and Brad Nelson.

Jessica Estephan 🎄 on Twitter @YourNeighborTj @MTG_Arena @TwitchEsports This is a good question. I am also maybe curious 👀

A typical MTG Arena stream event usually has a prize pool from $5,000 to $25,000. The extra award money being offered by Twitch Esports should entice the best Magic streamers from around the world. And the tournament itself should be the most exciting Standard event since the release of Throne of Eldraine.

No official date has been revealed at this time by Twitch Esports or Wizards of the Coast, but the MTG Arena tournament will likely be held before Thanksgiving and Mythic Championship VII (Dec. 6 to 8).