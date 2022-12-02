Transformers Optimus vs. Megatron headlines MTG Secret Lair Superdrop for December

Wizards of the Coast rolled out for the December Secret Lair Superdrop, showcasing over 10 Magic: The Gathering drops in foil and non-foil versions.

Headlining the Dec. Secret Lair MTG Superdrop are Transformers, who also appeared in The Brothers’ War in set and collector booster packs. There are three different drops for the Autobots and Decepticons, from basic lands to a battle between Optimus and Megatron. All the December Secret Lair Superdrops were revealed today through MTG Weekly, featuring artwork from Frank Frazetta to Aleski Briclot.

MTG Transformers

The Optimus vs. Megatron drop is the feature headline for the Secret Lair, showcasing double-sided cards with the vehicle forms of Optimus Prime and Megatron on the backside. Both are battling over The AllSpark. There are three drops in total.

Image via WotC

Extended art lands (five cards)

Optimus vs. Megatron (three double-sided cards)

Transformers Roll Out or Rise Up (six cards)

Featured Secret Lair artists

The December Superdrop showcases artwork from Aleski Briclot, Frank Frazetta, and Kozyndan. Eldrazi themes rule within the Aleski Briclot series on MTG cards Thought-Knot Seer, Inquisition of Kozilek, Reality Smasher, and Eldrazi Temple.

Image via WotC

Kozyndan is the special guest artist for the MTG Superdrop, featuring a basic land and a drop called Another Story. Showcased in the Another Story drop are MTG cards Serra Ascendant, Rapid Hybridization. Demonic Consultation, Winds of Change, and Llanowar Elves.

And through a partnership with the estate of Frank Frazetta, iconic illustrations were brought to five MTG cards.

Image via WotC

Field Marshal

Temporal Manipulation

Dark Ritual

Midnight Reaper

Seize the Day

Special Dec. Secret Lair drops

Rounding out the Dec. Superdrop are several other artists and themes. WotC tapped into the 90s nostalgia through the Just Add Milk drop, showcasing dinosaurs on a cereal box extended art frame.

Image via WotC

Ulamog, the Ceaseless Hunger

Etali, Primal Storm

Ghalta, Primal Hunger

Artist Martin Ontiveros returns to Secret Lair with Wizards of the street. Cards showcased in the drop are Baral, Chief of Compliance, Spellseeker, Magus of the Wheel, and Kess, Dissident Mage

Planeswalkers remember the past with Time Trouble Two, showcasing new art by three different artists on planeswalkers Narset, Parter of Veils, Nissa, Who Shakes the World, and Tezzeret, and Agent of Bolas.

Artist Ori Toor showcases unique art on five mostly Blue MTG cards through the Meaning of Life, Maybe drop.

Image via WotC

Forced Fruition

Future Sight

Mental Mistep

Mind’s Dilation

Well of Lost Dreams

Psychedelics are back in fashion through movie poster-themed cards with the Welcome to the Fungal Secret Lair drop.

Image via WotC

Abundant Growth

Mycoloth

Ghave

Slimefoot, the Stowaway

Saproling

All non-foil drops for the MTG December Secret Lair Superdrop are priced at $29.99 and foil drops are $39.99.