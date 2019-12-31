Towering-Wave Mystic and Mire Triton power mill in Theros: Beyond Death

Mill strategies in Magic: The Gathering grew in strength today with the Theros: Beyond Death reveals of Towering-Wave Mystic and Mire Triton.

Theros: Beyond Death (THB) has a focus on its new Escape mechanic. But to use it, players need cards in their graveyard to exile. Towering-Wave Mystic can self-mill and mill an opponent based on any type of damage it causes.

Image via Wizards of the Coast Magic: The Gathering

Towering-Wave Mystic is cast for only two mana, one Blue, and mills based on damage dealt. “Whenever Towering-Wave Mystic deals damage, target player puts that many cards from the top of their library into their graveyard,” the card reads.

It’s a unique card in THB because it triggers when dealing any type of damage, not just combat. The merfolk wizard can also target its controller or opponent.

Mire Triton is a Black zombie merfolk who’s a low costing self-mill creature.

Image via Wizards of the Coast Magic: The Gathering

Deathtouch.

When Mire Triton enters the battlefield, put the top two cards of your library into your graveyard and you gain two life.

The zombie merfolk is packed full of value. It’s doesn’t beat out Stitcher’s Supplier regarding mill, but having Deathtouch for defense could play a bigger role than expected. The artwork by Seb McKinnon is as stunning and moving as usual, too.

Mill to your heart’s content when Theros: Beyond Death releases digitally on Jan. 16. A prerelease of the set will run from Jan. 17 to 19 and the official launch of THB is scheduled for Jan. 24.