Time Spiral Remastered brings back classic Magic aesthetics

It’s time to hop in a time machine with Magic’s upcoming set Time Spiral Remastered, which revitalizes a classic era in the history of the trading card game.

Time Spiral Remastered, scheduled for release on March 19, captures the spirit of the original Time Spiral block with timeshifted cards, old borders, and a draft experience that harkens back to a bygone era of Magic.

Time Spiral block is made up of Time Spiral, Planar Chaos, and Future Sight. The block is known as one of Magic’s most complicated collections of sets in Magic with the return of a variety of mechanics like storm, flanking, echo, and morph.

Time Spiral Remastered is the third remastered set following Amonkhet Remastered and Kaladesh Remastered. The difference is that Time Spiral Remastered is not Magic Arena exclusive and will be printed for tabletop play.

Every booster pack contains a card from the bonus sheet. These cards were originally printed with the modern frame but will receive a throwback retro-frame style. Ajani’s Pridemate, originally printed in Magic 2011, and Sram, Senior Edificer, originally printed in Aether Revolt, are two cards revealed today with the frame.

Each other card from Time Spiral Remastered comes from the three sets in Time Spiral block. Spoiler season is underway and today’s spoilers are providing a look at the returning mechanics and creature types found within white cards.

Containment Priest

CMC: 1W

Type: Creature Human Cleric

Rarity: Rare

Stats: 2/2 flash

First ability: If a nontoken creature would enter the battlefield and it wasn’t cast, exile it instead.

This is a great spell to shut down suspend strategies or any effect that enables free spells. In a Limited context, this isn’t the best creature. The 2/2 body is fragile but is a solid surprise blocker since it has flash.

Restoration Angel

CMC: 3W

Type: Creature Angel

Rarity: Rare

Stats: 3/4 flash flying

First ability: When Restoration Angel enters the battlefield, you may exile target non-Angel creature you control, then return that card to the battlefield under your control.

Restoration Angel is a Limited bomb. It protects key creatures from removal while being a formidable evasive threat.

Angel of Salvation

CMC: 6WW

Type: Creature Angel

Rarity: Rare

Stats: 5/5 flying, flash; convoke

First ability: When Angel of Salvation enters the battlefield, prevent the next five damage that would be dealt this turn to any number of targets, divided as you choose.

Angel of Salvation is too expensive to be worth the full eight mana to cast the spell. Generally, you’ll want to flash this out using convoke to reduce the cost. There’s a strong angel theme and Saproling theme that will help with the convoke cost.

Amrou Scout

CMC: 1W

Type: Creature Kithkin Rebel Scout

Rarity: Common

Stats: 2/1

First ability: Pay four mana and tap: Search your library for a Rebel permanent card with converted mana cost three or less, put it onto the battlefield, then shuffle your library.

This is a cheap common that helps tutor rebel cards. It’s a nice card that enables a larger strategy. It’ll be easy to pick up in a rebel deck and the four mana activation cost shouldn’t be too much if you need a specific card.

Thraben Inspector

CMC: W

Type: Creature Human Soldier

Rarity: Common

Stats: 1/2

First ability: When Thraben Inspector enters the battlefield, investigate.

Thraben Inspector provides more mana than you’d expect from a one-mana creature. Limited is all about taking over the game with incremental value. The clue token provided by Thraben Inspector is a hit of card draw that should help break a stalemate or find a key answer.

Mycologist

CMC: 1W

Type: Creature Human Druid

Rarity: Uncommon

Stats: 0/2

First ability: At the beginning of your upkeep, put a spore counter on Mycologist.

Second ability: Remove three spore counters from Mycologist: Create a 1/1 green Saproling creature token.

Third ability: Sacrifice a Saproling: You gain two life.

It’s been a while since any set, Standard or not, has featured a Saproling theme. Mycologist is a decent uncommon at an affordable cost of two mana. Mycologist helps token decks survive the early game against aggro with life gain. The third ability is a reliable source of life gain to trigger payoffs like Ajani’s Pridemate.