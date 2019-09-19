Throne of Eldraine Hushbringer silences MTG Standard

The Throne of Eldraine spoilers wrapped up today with the sound of silence, as the reveal of Hushbringer shuts down a huge portion of Magic: The Gathering cards in Standard.

Releasing via MTG Arena in less than a week, the Throne of Eldraine (ELD) set has introduced several creatures and spells that’ll heavily influence the Standard meta post rotation. Hushbringer is such a creature.

Image via WotC

On the surface, Hushbringer is a 1/2 flyer with lifelink that looks like it should have a David Bowie theme song attached to it. Decent enough on its own, it also has an overpowered static ability that will shut down dozens of cards in the Standard meta.

“Creatures entering the battlefield or dying don’t cause abilities to trigger.”

The extent of such an ability is vast and can be compared to Tocatli Honor Guard. And while it silences so many triggers, it also makes a few cards in ELD stronger.

Clackbridge Troll, for example, provides an opponent with Goat tokens to balance out its power and defense of eight. Hushbringer prevents those goats from existing, giving Clackbridge Troll has free-reign to attack unless your opponent sacrifices their own creatures.

On the opposite spectrum, cards like the Eternal-Gods from War of the Spark aren’t so immortal with Hushbringer on the battlefield. Because of how triggers are activated, a God-Eternal can return to the library if they are exiled but not if destroyed.

Other cards that will feel the silence of Hushbringer include Judith, the Scourge Diva, Risen Reef, Omnath, Locus of the Roil, Charming Prince, Agent of Treachery, Massacre Girl, Liliana, Dreadhorde General (card draw), every M20 Cavalier, and so many more.

The Throne of Eldraine set releases on Oct. 4 with a pre-release Limited Sealed event running from Sept. 27 to Sept. 29.