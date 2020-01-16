Theros: Beyond Death best and worst Gold and Colorless commons and uncommons for Limited

Theros: Beyond Death is about to come out for Magic: the Gathering fans and players. With a new Limited format bearing down on us, it’s time to check out the best (and worst) Gold and Colorless cards for Limited in the new set.

The signpost uncommons

Image via Wizards of the Coast Magic: The Gathering

All 10 uncommon gold cards are well worth their place in your deck, assuming you’re already in those colors. They play directly into the ten Limited archetypes that the set is designed around, and many are some of the most powerful cards outside of rare and mythic rarities (and some are even more powerful than a majority of those).

Image via Wizards of the Coast Magic: The Gathering

Eutropia the Twice-Favored, Mischievous Chimera, and Acolyte of Affliction stand out as the best among this group. Eutropia turns each enchantment you play into a combat enabler and win condition. Mischievous Chimera is a cheap beater that puts in work on your opponent’s turn. And, rounding out the trio, Acolyte of Affliction is a great play early or late in the game, filling up your graveyard and returning something great back to your hand.

Image via Wizards of the Coast Magic: The Gathering

Entrancing Lyre

Image via Wizards of the Coast Magic: The Gathering

Entrancing Lyre is a neat form of removal that gets better as the game goes longer. This can lock down your opponent’s best creature. Then, if something better comes out, you can take a turn to swap out the Lyre’s target. Take note that the turn you make this swap is an attack opportunity, as two of their creatures will be tapped down.

Traveler’s Amulet

Image via Wizards of the Coast Magic: The Gathering

This reprint is a pretty welcome addition to any set, and serves as decent color fixing for any deck. Feeling risky with a third color as splash? As a colorless spell, this card can do work if you need it.

Worst Gold and Colorless cards for Limited

Image via Wizards of the Coast Magic: The Gathering

Bronze Sword seems like very basic equipment filler. It doesn’t cost a lot and provides a decent boost for its cost, but the 3 mana equip ability is going to slow down any deck running this way too much to be effective. Only the fringy-est of decks will find a home for this blade.

Image via Wizards of the Coast Magic: The Gathering

If you need to fix your colors, go up to Traveler’s Amulet and try again before heading to the Unknown Shores. This is colorless and doesn’t take up a spot in your deck, but the 1 mana cost to activating its useful ability is often going to be a bigger drawback than it’s worth.

Image via Wizards of the Coast Magic: The Gathering

When this card left Standard at rotation, Field of the Dead came in and filled the format with countless zombies. Field’s reprint here is a likely response to that mistake (though, Field has since been banned). Could this reprinting mean Field eventually gets unbanned? Maybe.

This card is trash in Limited – the only use would be to kill a Temple, but replacing that with a basic land means your opponent will still have the color fixing. Leave this to Standard.