The Russo brothers are bringing an MTG animated series to Netflix

The directors of Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame have started working on the first animated Magic: The Gathering series in the history of the franchise for Netflix.



Wizards of the Coast and Hasbro’s Allspark Animation have joined forces with Anthony and Joe Russo to create the first animated Magic: The Gathering series via Netflix. The Russo brothers are longtime fans of MTG and felt that producing characters from Magic: The Gathering in an animated form is directly in their passion wheelhouse.



“We have been huge fans and players of Magic: The Gathering for as long as it has been around,” the Russo brothers told Variety. “Being able to help bring these stories to life through animation is a true passion project for us.”



With several television and film projects already in the works, the Russo brothers are best known for their work with Marvel and the most recent Avengers films. They’re an ideal fit for the first animated television series for Magic: The Gathering and they understand Netflix’s target anime audience.



Netflix has also successfully created animated and anime series under the leadership of John Derderian. As the head of anime programming at Netflix, Derderian is thrilled to add a Magic: The Gathering series to the list. Expanding its anime and animated library to over 30 new series in 2018, Netflix produced hits like Devilman Crybaby, Aggretsuko, BoJack Horseman, Castlevania, and Big Mouth.



“Magic: The Gathering is a beloved global franchise with a massively engaged fan base that has only continued to grow over the last 25 years,” Derderian said.

Of course, having the Russo brothers produce the series doesn’t hurt, either.

