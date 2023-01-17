The plane of Phyrexia explained for MTG Phyrexia: All Will Be One

Phyrexia has been restored and the plan to bring compleation to the entire multiverse is underway in Magic: The Gathering’s new set Phyrexia: All Will Be One.

Releasing on Feb. 10, ONE brings Magic’s story to one of its darkest points with the Phyrexians at their strongest thanks to the efforts of the five praetors: Vorinclex, Urabrask, Jin-Gitaxias, Elesh Norn, and Sheodlred.

ONE features a detailed look at the core of the New Phyrexia, which Elesh Norn hopes will bring its embrace to the multiverse. Each layer houses a different praetor and serves its own unique purpose that furthers the Phyrexian’s goals. While each praetor bends the knee to Elesh Norn, they all have vastly different personalities and these are represented in their own layers. The surface known as the Glorious Facade was placed on top of Mirrodin’s surface, lined with monuments to the Phyrexians. Below is the true surface of Mirrodin. One thriving is now a shell ravaged by the Phyrexians. A group of resistance fighters lives on this layer, looking to repel the Phyrexian threat.

The Red-aligned Urabrask resides in The Furnace Layer, where he furthers The Great Work. It’s a hellish place bursting with flames. Mirrans are able to stay up on the Furnace layer, however, it is not a pleasant life. It is a bit more hospitable environment than those controlled by Urabrask’s peers.

The Hunter’s Maze used to be the forests of Mirrodin. It is a series of vast canopies extending in all directions. The copper trees and predatory creatures are actively trying to assimilate all those that are within it. This is the layer where the Green-aligned Vorinclex resides. Down a layer is the Surgical Bay where Jin-Gitaxias developed the process to compleat a Planeswalker. This sterile-looking layer contains vast rivers of glistening oil and is representative of the Blue-aligned praetor’s pursuit of knowledge and desire to exact control.

The Dross Pits is the domain of the Black-aligned Sheoldred. Filled with twisted artifice and entirely inhospitable, the Dross Pits could even bring compleation on nearly anyone who even dared breathe the air. The strongest Phyrexians enter Sheoldred’s layer to fight one another in life-or-death battles.

The second main layer on the plane is The Fair Basilica, where Elesh Norn’s palace is built. The white walls are created by the corpses of perfect Phyrexians. It’s filled with statues honoring Elesh Norn and is home to her most ardent devotees. These followers are Phyrexians, but may still appear to hold onto human traits while the transformation has yet to set in.

Below Elesh Norn’s domain is the Mycosynth Gardens, an untouched layer that hasn’t faced compleation. It is a part of the core of what used to be Mirrodin, but still faces influence from the Phyrexian invasion tree known as Realmbreaker. Created with tyrite from The World Tree, gained by Vorinclex in Kaldheim, it threatens to bring compleation to every being in the multiverse. Realmbreaker grows from The Seedcore.