The first MTG Players Tour Regional events are revealed

The new Magic: The Gathering Players Tour Regional events, featuring over $2.5 million in prizes and a path towards the MTG World Championship, has its first three scheduled events.

The new path for professional tabletop MTG players begins during the first week of Feb. 2020 with event dates in Belgium, Japan, and the United States.

Magic Esports on Twitter The dates for the first Players Tour Regional Events are here! Feb 1-2: Europe – Brussels, Belgium Feb 1-2: APAC – Nagoya, Japan Feb 8-9: Americas – Phoenix, AZ, USA We’ll be announcing more details soon! 👀 Dates listed here & on our calendar: https://t.co/npJRWeV5OM

The Players Tour Regional events are the last tournaments on the way to the MTG Players Tour Finals. Players who attend the Regional events have qualified by finishing in top spots through a variety of tournaments offered by Wizards of the Coast.

Players Tour Qualifiers

WPN Qualifiers

Grand Prix tournaments

Players Tour Premier Series

Magic Online events

Once qualifying, players then compete in one of three Players Tour Regional events.

Europe: Feb. 1 to Feb. 2 (Brussels, Belgium) with a $200,000 prize pool

Asia-Pacific: Feb. 1 to Feb. 2 (Nagoya, Japan) with a $150,000 prize pool

Americas: Feb. 8 to Feb. 9 (Phoenix, Arizona) with a $250,000 prize pool

According to Wizards of the Coast, each event will feature approximately 500 players competing for an invite to the MTG World Championship. Players who make it to the Players Tour Finals will include the following:

Top finishers from Players Tour Regional events

Previous top finishers at Players Tour Finals

All MPL players

Grand Prix winners from that qualifying season

As of now, WotC hasn’t revealed a date for the first MTG Players Tour Finals of 2020.