The best MTG: Strixhaven Red Limited Common and Uncommon cards

Strixhaven: School of Mages is focused on two-color pairs similar to past sets like Guilds of Ravnica. The upcoming Magic: The Gathering set experiments with each color pair to try and differentiate them from other sets. The Blue and Red-aligned Prismari and Red and White-aligned Lorehold end up using Red spells in similar ways.

Prismari is looking to cast big-mana Instants and Sorceries. Lorehold wants to use Spirit tokens and graveyard Artifact synergies to take over the game. Both colors have expensive spells that benefit from generating Treasure tokens or using cards that net the player mana.

Lorehold and Prismari have a suite of Common and Uncommon Red spells that enable their gameplans in myriad ways. Here are the best Common and Uncommon Red cards for STX Limited.

Heated Debate

CMC: 2R

Type: Instant

Rarity: Common

First ability: This spell can’t be countered.

Second ability: Heated Debate deals four damage to target Creature or Planeswalker.

Heated Debate is a simple, effective removal spell. Play this in Lorehold or Primari decks. This kills most creatures in this set.

Grinning Ignus

CMC: 2R

Type: Creature Elemental

Rarity: Uncommon

Stats: 2/2

First ability: Pay R, Return Grinning Ignus to its owner’s hand: Add two colorless and R. Activate only as a sorcery

This is a good Uncommon that can fit into Lorehold and Prismari decks. For one Red mana, Grinning Ignus nets you two extra mana to cast spells. This is a great way to cast some of the bigger Rare spells in UR and RW strategies. This elemental might be aligned with Prismari, but Lorehold mages should look to play with this card.

Igneous Inspiration

CMC: 2R

Type: Sorcery

Rarity: Uncommon

First ability: Igneous Inspiration deals three damage to any target.

Second ability: Learn.

Igneous Inspiration is another example of Learn making a below-average card better. A three-mana bolt effect is good. With Learn this spell represents three damage and a card. That is some solid value for a normal-looking effect. Igneous Inspiration also triggers Magecraft and should find its way into most Red decks.

Illustrious Historian

CMC: 1R

Type: Creature Human Shaman

Rarity: Common

First ability: Pay five mana, Exile Illustrious Historian from your graveyard: Create a tapped 3/2 Red and White Spirit Creature token.

Illustrious Historian is a fine creature that can be useful in the late game. A two-mana 2/1 isn’t going to survive very long. It is good enough to trade with a fair amount of creatures. The ability to pay five mana after it’s dead and get a 3/2 Creature with a relevant type for Lorehold decks is excellent for a Common creature.

Storm-Kiln Artist

CMC: 3R

Type: Creature Dwarf Shaman

Rarity: Uncommon

Stats: 2/2

Static ability: Storm-Kiln Artist gets +1/+0 for each Artifact you control.

First ability: Magecraft—Whenever you cast or copy an Instant or Sorcery spell, create a Treasure token.

It’s unlikely you’ll storm off in Limited with Storm-Kiln Artist on the battlefield, but this 2/2 utility Creature’s Magecraft ability fuels Prismari gameplans. Creating a Treasure token with each Instant or Sorcery cast or copied pays off in the long run. Each spell gives you back one mana. Prismari decks have plenty of 5+ mana spells that are difficult to cast. Storm-Kiln Artist is a consistent way to get Treasure tokens that help you cast these big, game-changing spells.

Strixhaven will launch digitally on April 15 and a tabletop release is scheduled for April 23.