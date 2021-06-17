The best infinite mana combos for Commander in Magic: The Gathering

Combos are a crucial part of any Magic: The Gathering format. Each format has a combo deck near the top of its metagame.

Standard and Historic both have variations of the powerful Sultai Ultimatum deck that uses a combo to finish the game. Pioneer went through a period with exclusively combo decks at the top of the format when it was created in 2019.

Modern and Legacy contain countless combo decks as two of Magic‘s most established eternal formats. Despite combos being prevalent in every format, it’s rare that infinite mana combos are viable in these 60-card formats.

Commander takes advantage of infinite mana combos much better than other formats. There are plenty of infinite mana combos in Commander that see significant play in competitive and casual decks. It’s important to remember that generating infinite mana doesn’t win the game. You’ll need a spell or activated ability that takes advantage of the massive amount of mana you generated.

Here are the best infinite mana combos in Commander and how to execute them.

Dramatic Reversal + Isochron Scepter

Dramatic Reversal Isochron Scepter

Dramatic Scepter is a classic combo that’s a win condition in many Commander decks. The combo uses Isochron Scepter, a powerful engine that fuels many combos, to cast Dramatic Reversal.

Dramatic Reversal untaps each of your nonland permanents. With a battlefield containing enough mana rocks to recast Dramatic Reversal and have mana left over, this leads to infinite mana.

Deadeye Navigator + Peregrine Drake

Peregrine Drake Deadeye Navigator

This combo takes a lot of mana to get going, but the investment is worthwhile. First you’ll want Peregrine Drake on the battlefield. When Peregrine Drake enters the battlefield, you can untap five lands. Then cast Deadeye Navigator. It’s Soulbond ability will connect the two cards. Then you can pay two mana to blink Peregrine Drake. This combo nets you three mana per activation.

Basalt Monolith + Kinnan, Bonder Prodigy

Basalt Monolith Kinnan, Bonder Prodigy

Basalt Monolith is the centerpiece of plenty of easy infinite mana combos. The easiest occurs when combined with Kinnan, Bonder Prodigy. Kinnan can be your commander and specializes in decks that use mana dorks and rocks to cast massive spells fast.

This simple two-card combo starts by having Kinnan and Basalt Monolith on the battlefield. Tap Basalt Monolith. Kinnan will cause it to generate one extra mana. With four mana, use three of that to untap Basalt Monolith. Repeat the process for infinite colorless mana.

Selvala, Heart of the Wilds + Freed From the Real

Selvala, Heart of the Wilds Freed from the Real

Selvala, Heart of the Wilds is a solid commander for mono-green decks, but for this combo you’ll need Selvala in the 99 of a Green and Blue list. The combo is fairly easy to pull off, requiring Selvala, Freed from the Real, and a creature with three or more power.

With Selvala on the battlefield, enchant it with Freed from the Real. Tap Selvala for one green mana to generate mana equal to the greatest power among creatures you control. Make sure to generate at least one Green and one Blue mana in this process. Use the Blue mana to use Freed from the Real’s ability to untap Selvala, and use the Green mana to tap it again. Repeat the process for infinite mana of any color you want.