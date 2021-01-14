The 5 best Spirit cards in MTG Kaldheim

Image via Wizards of the Coast Image via Wizards of the Coast Image via Wizards of the Coast Image via Wizards of the Coast Image via Wizards of the Coast

The Spirit cards included in Magic: The Gathering‘s upcoming Kaldheim set provide various interesting effects that could help you improve your tribal deck.

These cards appear in all colors, so you can mix them with any other cards you’d want if you don’t wish to play a tribal Spirit-oriented deck. Although Spirit creatures are usually weak in stats and have the Flying keyword, three out of the five following cards lack the Flying ability.

Here are the best Spirit cards in MTG: Kaldheim.

Clarion Spirit

CMC: 2(W)

Type: Creature – Spirit

Stats: 2/2

First ability: Whenever you cast your second spell each turn, create a 1/1 white Spirit creature token with Flying.

Clarion Spirit is a two-cost Spirit. Although it lacks the Flying keyword, the card creates 1/1 tokens with Flying instead. One of its biggest weakness comes with a lack of spells; if you don’t have many spells, creating a wide board of 1/1 tokens with Flying might prove to be a problem.

When paired with other colors with card draw, however, this card can easily become problematic for your opponent if they’re tasked with dealing with a wide board of Flying creatures.

Spirit of the Aldergard

CMC: 4(G)

Type: Snow Creature – Bear Spirit

Stats: 0/4

First ability: When Spirit of the Aldergard enters the battlefield, search your library for a snow land card, reveal it, put it in your hand, then shuffle your library.

Second ability: Spirit of the Aldergard gets +1/+0 for each other snow permanent you control.

With a cost of four mana, the Bear Spirit might seem weak with 0/4 stats. But it can be easily buffed with +1 attack for each other snow permanent. In a snow-themed deck, this can be a beefy creature to stop your enemy in their tracks. On top of that, it can help you tutor a snow land from your library.

Cosmos Charger

CMC: 4(U)

Type: Creature – Horse Spirit

Stats: 3/3

Keyword: Flash, Flying

First ability: Foretelling cards from your hand costs one mana less and can be done on any player’s turn.

Second ability: Foretell for 3(U) – during your turn you may pay two and exile this card from your hand face down to play it later for its foretell cost.

This card, like most blue cards, has an effect to allow you to play it during your opponent’s turn as well. While it has a four-mana cost, it can be Foretold for less, making it a valuable creature which can aid other Foretelling cards in your hand.

This card can be Foretold during the second turn to surprise your opponent next turn by paying the Foretell cost. It can put your opponent in a difficult position to guess what you’ve put face down and they might refrain from playing certain cards.

Vega, the Watcher

CMC: 3(WU)

Type: Legendary Creature – Bird Spirit

Stats: 2/2

Keyword: Flying

First ability: Whenever you cast a spell from anywhere other than your hand, draw a card.

Vega, the Watcher is a three-cost Bird Spirit, allowing you to draw a number of cards due to its effect. It works with various effects such as Foretell, Adventure, Escape, Flashback and all the other effects which draw you a card. If left untouched on the board, it can help you draw additional cards every turn, eventually overwhelming your opponent.

This card will surely see play in plenty of decks since it can act as a refill engine when you run out of cards towards the later stages of the game, where every card drawn can be the difference between a victory and a loss.

My Larger Pony

CMC: 6(B)

Type: Creature – Spirit Knight

Stats: 3/7

First ability: Pay 2(B), replayable every turn to exile a creature from your graveyard. Target opponent loses three health.

While this card is an expensive six-mana cost Spirit with 3/7 stats, it has a great effect allowing you to do damage to target opponent every turn for two mana. This is great in the later stages when you might encounter strong blockers from your opponent if you have creatures in your graveyard. By exiling one each turn, you can land three damage to your opponent and possibly land that killing blow.