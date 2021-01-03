The 5 best Hydra cards in Magic: The Gathering

Hydras are powerful mythical creatures in Magic: The Gathering that grow in power as you play other cards and overwhelm opponents once they’re buffed up.

With a huge variety of Hydra cards, you can easily build a deck around them or use them to empower other creatures. The most common effect which is highly sought in Hydra is trample and reach to help you deal with pesky flying creatures while also dealing with a wide board of tokens.

Here are the best Hydra cards in MTG.

Gyrus, Waker of Corpses

Gyrus, Waker of Corpses has a huge mana cost of at least four, consisting of as much non-color mana as you have and three colored mana. While it might be hard to play him on curve, he excels in the later stages of the game when you have a full graveyard. You can exile creatures with less power from the graveyard to create tokens on the board.

Primordial Hydra

Primordial Hydra is a late-game beast, doubling the number of +1/+1 counters every upkeep. While you want to hold it until you have plenty of mana to buff it up with huge amounts of +1/+1 counters, it’s wiser to play it during the mid stages of the game to begin doubling its power and force a hard removal.

Kalonian Hydra

Kalonian Hydra enters the battlefield with a statline of +4/+4. The most powerful effect of this creature is that it doubles the number of +1/+1 counters on your other creatures. You can build a strong board quickly every turn you attack with Kalonian Hydra, making it one of the best snowballing Hydras in the game.

Ulvenwald Hydra

Ulvenwald is a six mana-cost Hydra that excels in the later stages of the game when you have a lot of lands. While it could be played on curve to have 6/6 stats, it’s better to hold on to it until you have more lands so that you can take over the game with it.

Khalni Hydra

Khalni Hydra has a huge eight mana cost, but the cost is discounted for each green creature you control. By turn four or five you should already have a board established and the cost of Khalni Hydra should be around four to five mana, making it a great staple in most decks.