The 5 best Commanders in Magic: The Gathering

The power curve of Commanders is high compared to other cards, allowing you to carry games easily with them.

Commanders in Magic: The Gathering are special creatures available throughout the match in the Commander format.

In this format, players can run 100-card decks, but no duplicates are allowed. As a result, decks can vary a lot in this format, making room for interesting tactics and plays. There are various Commanders, which excel in one-vs-one scenarios, while others excel in multiplayer ones.

Here are the best Commanders in MTG.

Thrasios, Triton Hero

Thrasios, Triton Hero is a two-mana Commander who has the Partner mechanic, allowing you to pair him up with another Partner Commander. The Green and White color mix makes him suitable for most decks and the scry ability makes him a great card drawer.

Baral, Chief of Compliance

Baral is a two-mana cost Commander with decent 1/3 stats. Its ability to draw and discard a card allows you to cycle through your deck relatively easily to find your needed cards and avoid milling yourself. The cost reduction is valuable as well, allowing you to squeeze in multiple spells during a single turn with ease.

Kydele, Chosen of Kruphix

Kydele is a Partner Commander that costs only four mana and complements other Partner Commanders well. You can add plenty of mana every turn based on how many cards you’ve drawn, allowing you to have explosive turns if you have many card-draw effects. She pairs well with Thrasios, so you can run them both to have a great core in your deck.

Najeela, the Blade-Blossom

Najeela, the Blade-Blossom is a three-mana card, allowing you to swarm the board with tokens. The Warrior keyword allows you to buff up both your tokens and Najeela to huge amounts of power when combined with other buff cards, giving you the possibility to overwhelm your opponent in the early stages of the game. If you’ve created a deck with all types of mana, you can untap all attacking creatures to make them unstoppable and secure a clear path to victory.

Atraxa, Praetors’ Voice

Atraxa is a four-mana Commander requiring four different types of mana. The stats and effects by itself are pretty strong, but proliferate puts this card on a pedestal. It allows you to buff up your creatures with counters every end step, giving you the possibility to quickly create a beefy army.